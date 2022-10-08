Indian Coast Guard nab Pakistani boat with 6 crew members, 50 kg of heroin near IMBL

New Delhi: The Indian Coast Guard on Saturday nabbed a Pakistani boat called ‘Al Sakar’ with six crew members and nearly 50 kg of heroin on board, close to the International Maritime Boundary Line.

The joint operation was carried out in the early hours of Saturday in tandem with a team from the Gujarat ATS. The seized contraband will have an estimated worth of Rs 350 crore in the international market.

An investigation has been initiated and the Pakistani boat has been taken to Jakhau for further probe, a Coast Guard official told news agency ANI.

“Indian Coast Guard, in a joint operation with ATS Gujarat, apprehended a Pakistani boat Al Sakar with 6 crew members and 50 kg of heroin worth Rs 350 crores market value in the early hours of today, close to the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL),” the Coast Guard official said.

In a separate development, Pakistani authorities on Friday claimed to have saved the lives of six Indian fishermen from drowning close to the international maritime boundary line between the two neighbouring countries.

The incident occurred on Thursday when a ship of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) was patrolling in the Eastern maritime region and found six Indian fishermen in the water. A rescue operation was launched and all crew members of the Indian fishing boat were rescued and taken to safety, a statement from the PMSA said.

Later, it turned out that their boat sank as a result of an accident and they drifted towards Pakistani waters.

The PMSA Ship provided the Indian fishermen with medical aid and food and later, they were handed over to an Indian Coast Guard ship operating in the area, the statement said.

