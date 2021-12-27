Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Recruitment: Admit Cards to be out on 28 Dec

Aspirants must bring two copies of e-admit card and a recent identical photograph with blue background to the exam centre. Photograph should be clear and should not be older than three months

Indian Coast Guard is expected to release the Coast Guard AC admit cards for Batch 02/2022 tomorrow, 28 December. Aspirants, who have applied for the post of Assistant Commandant (Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officer), will be able to check and download their admit cards through ICG’s official website - https://joinindiancoastguard.gov.in

The online registration process for the recruitment exam was held from 6 to 17 December, 2021 and the written examination for the same is likely to be held in January, 2022.

Coast Guard AC Admit Card for Batch 02/2022: Here’s how to download

Visit ICG’s official website - https://joinindiancoastguard.gov.in

Search for the link that reads - ‘Assistant Commandant 02/2022 Batch’ admit card

Click on it; log in by entering Roll Number and Registration ID

Coast Guard AC Admit Card for Batch 02/22 will be displayed on the screen of your device

Save and download the admit card; take a hard copy of it for further reference

It is to be noted that applicants must report to the allotted exam centre at least 30 minutes before the exam.

Exam pattern:

The examination will include questions based on Cognitive Aptitude Test, Mental Ability Test and Picture Perception and Discussion Test. It is to be noted that aptitude tests will be held in English only. To know more details, applicants are advised to visit the official website.

The examination for Indian Coast Guard Recruitment for Batch 02/22 will be held in the following centres.

Goa - ICG Headquarters No-11, fourth Floor, MPT Old Building, Mormugao Harbour– 403803

Chennai - Coast Guard Store Depot, CG Complex, Royapuram GM Pettai Road – 600013

Kolkata - ICG Regional Headquarters (NE), Synthesis Business Park, sixth floor, Shrachi Building in New Town- 700161

Uttar Pradesh - ICG Selection Board, C-1, Sector-62, Noida – 201309

Check for official advertisement here

