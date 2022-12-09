Indian bride says no to 'kanyadaan' at her wedding; internet lauds her decision

Weddings come with a lot of excitement as people indulge themselves in a variety of celebratory events right before the big day. Starting from the pre-wedding ceremonies to organising sangeet and mehndi among other events, family and friends come together and have a gala time. With that said, as the wedding fever has set in across the country, we are coming across weddings where the parties go on to smash patriarchal trends. One such example is the recent practice of bringing female priests to conduct weddings.

Another similar instance is now going viral on the internet. A woman recently shared how she decided to have no ‘kanyadaan’ at her wedding, and thus there was no transfer of the bride from one family to another.

The Twitter user, going by the name ‘keepsitrustic’, shared her wedding story and wrote, “Had no kanyadaan at my wedding. No transfer of girl from one ancestry to another. My mom and dad refused to do all the BS. The collective meltdown of the rest of the Marwaris has been gorgeous to witness.”

She further also gave a huge shout out to her husband for supporting her during this as the ‘Pandit Ji’ (priest) continuously questioned them.

Check her tweet:

Had no kanyadaan at my wedding. No transfer of girl from one ancestry to another. My mom and dad refused to do all the BS. The collective meltdown of the rest of the marwaris has been gorgeous to witness. — seething and growing (@keepsitrustic) December 7, 2022



As soon as the post went viral, many took to the comment section and lauded the woman. Some also supported her decision and stated why such practices should be stopped. On the other hand, a section of people also came opposing her views and said that the customs are carried out for significant reasons.

One user wrote, “Kanyadan was never a ceremony for transferring a girl from one ancestry to another. It was about the bride bringing enrichment & bestowing her precious life energy to a new family so that she could take her rightful adult role as a creative powerhouse”.

Kanyadan was never a ceremony for transferring a girl from one ancestry to another. It was about the bride bringing enrichment & bestowing her precious life energy to a new family so that she could take her rightful adult role as a creative powerhouse. Please read: https://t.co/XPcAi6MzZc — Savitri Mumukshu – सावित्री मुमुक्षु (@MumukshuSavitri) December 9, 2022



Another person commented, “I wish this was more and more normalised. It’s insulting and disrespectful to any self-respecting woman. Such practices.”

I wish this was more and more normalised.

It’s insulting and disrespectful to any self respecting woman. Such practices. 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Jahnavi (@Jahnavi09) December 7, 2022



On the other hand, some people criticized the girl.

Well! This is what comes after surface level knowledge of our practices!

Imagine giving your most prized possession to someone, but still doing it for the greater good. Your parents are entrusting you to your partner after loving you for your whole life

So kanyadaan is mahadaan! — Dr Shubham Dwivedi (@sd22shubham) December 7, 2022



Others came to her defence.

Their wedding, their rules. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) December 7, 2022



Here are some more reactions:

Good job. Hats off to you, your hubby and your family. Congratulations! I would have loved to see those marwaris going into deep anxiety. 😂 — #SheIsNotSafe 😠 (@Taltos2020) December 7, 2022

That’s absolutely fantastic, you’ve moved away from child marriage norms to those of two an adult partnership. Most of us older people didn’t know the meaning behind the rituals and just got led into them — Shobna S. Iyer (@shobnasi) December 8, 2022

Congratulations on the wedding. And so so glad you put your foot down — Natasha Ramarathnam (@nuts2406) December 8, 2022



The post has so far received hundreds of likes and comments.

