Indian bride says no to 'kanyadaan' at her wedding; internet lauds her decision

The tweet going viral shows how an Indian bride refused to have the ritual of 'kanyadaan' at her wedding

FP Trending December 09, 2022 15:13:49 IST
Representational image. News18

Weddings come with a lot of excitement as people indulge themselves in a variety of celebratory events right before the big day. Starting from the pre-wedding ceremonies to organising sangeet and mehndi among other events, family and friends come together and have a gala time. With that said, as the wedding fever has set in across the country, we are coming across weddings where the parties go on to smash patriarchal trends. One such example is the recent practice of bringing female priests to conduct weddings.

Another similar instance is now going viral on the internet. A woman recently shared how she decided to have no ‘kanyadaan’ at her wedding, and thus there was no transfer of the bride from one family to another.

The Twitter user, going by the name ‘keepsitrustic’, shared her wedding story and wrote, “Had no kanyadaan at my wedding. No transfer of girl from one ancestry to another. My mom and dad refused to do all the BS. The collective meltdown of the rest of the Marwaris has been gorgeous to witness.”

She further also gave a huge shout out to her husband for supporting her during this as the ‘Pandit Ji’ (priest) continuously questioned them.

Check her tweet:


As soon as the post went viral, many took to the comment section and lauded the woman. Some also supported her decision and stated why such practices should be stopped. On the other hand, a section of people also came opposing her views and said that the customs are carried out for significant reasons.

One user wrote, “Kanyadan was never a ceremony for transferring a girl from one ancestry to another. It was about the bride bringing enrichment & bestowing her precious life energy to a new family so that she could take her rightful adult role as a creative powerhouse”.


Another person commented, “I wish this was more and more normalised. Indian bride says no to kanyadaan at her wedding internet lauds her decision It’s insulting and disrespectful to any self-respecting woman. Such practices.”


On the other hand, some people criticized the girl.


Others came to her defence.


Here are some more reactions:


The post has so far received hundreds of likes and comments.

