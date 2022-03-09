Indian Bank recruitment 2022: Deadline to apply for over 200 Security Guard posts ends today

Selected candidates will get a salary between Rs 14,500 to Rs 28,145

The last day to apply for Security Guard in the Subordinate Staff Cadre across different states is today, 9 March. Eligible and interested candidates can visit the official website of Indian Bank - indianbank.in and apply for the post. The online application window is active till 6 pm.

It is to be noted that the bank has invited only ex-servicemen from Army / Navy / Air force to apply for the post.

Indian Bank recruitment 2022: Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website of Indian Bank - indianbank

On the homepage, go to Careers page

Click on Recruitment of Security Guards and press the apply button

Register on the IBPS portal by providing details and then fill the application form

Upload the requested documents and click on the submit button

Download Indian Bank recruitment application form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s is the direct link to apply for the post.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: 26 years as on cutoff date. More details are available on the official notice.

Educational Qualification: Candidates applying for the post should have passed Class 10 (S.S.C./Matriculation). Those with a Bachelor's degree or higher are not eligible to apply.

Selection Process

The Bank will shortlist the candidates on the basis of (A) Objective type Test – Online, (B) Test of the local language, (C) Physical fitness Test. Candidates with a valid commercial driver's licence for a light motor vehicle will be given preference. The Objective type test will comprise 60 questions of 40 marks for a duration of 90 minutes. There will be a negative marking for each wrong answer.

Payscale

Selected candidates will get a salary between Rs 14,500 to Rs 28,145. The dearness allowance and other allowances will be payable at applicable rates.

The recruitment drive will fill more than 200 posts of Security Guard in the Subordinate Staff Cadre across different states.

Check the official notice here.

