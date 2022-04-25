Indian authorities apprehend Pakistani ship with heroin worth Rs 280 crore

Gandhinagar, Gujarat: Indian authorities on Monday apprehended a Pakistani ship on the Indian side of the Arabian sea near Gujarat, with the consignment of heroin worth Rs 280 crores.

The Pakistani ship named "Al-Haj", with 9-member crew, was apprehended in a joint operation by Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) Gujarat and India Coast Guard.

"In joint Ops with ATS Gujarat, India Coast Guard ships apprehended Pak ship Al Haj with 09 crew in the Indian side of the Arabian sea with heroin worth 280 crores. Boat being brought to Jakhau for investigation," the PRO Defence Gujarat tweeted.

#MondayMotivaton In joint Ops with ATS #Gujarat , @IndiaCoastGuard Ships apprehended Pak ⛵ Al Haj with 09 crew in #Indian 🇮🇳 side of Arabian sea with heroin worth 280 crs Boat being brought to #Jakhau for investigation@AjaybhattBJP4UK @Bhupendrapbjp @dgpgujarat @NIA_India pic.twitter.com/6pFBikGNzN — PRO Defence Gujarat (@DefencePRO_Guj) April 25, 2022

The boat is being brought to Jakhau for investigation.

More information is awaited in this regard.

