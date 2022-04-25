Indian authorities apprehend Pakistani ship with heroin worth Rs 280 crore
The Pakistani ship named 'Al-Haj' was apprehended in a joint operation by Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) Gujarat and India Coast Guard
Gandhinagar, Gujarat: Indian authorities on Monday apprehended a Pakistani ship on the Indian side of the Arabian sea near Gujarat, with the consignment of heroin worth Rs 280 crores.
The Pakistani ship named "Al-Haj", with 9-member crew, was apprehended in a joint operation by Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) Gujarat and India Coast Guard.
"In joint Ops with ATS Gujarat, India Coast Guard ships apprehended Pak ship Al Haj with 09 crew in the Indian side of the Arabian sea with heroin worth 280 crores. Boat being brought to Jakhau for investigation," the PRO Defence Gujarat tweeted.
In joint Ops with ATS #Gujarat , @IndiaCoastGuard Ships apprehended Pak ⛵ Al Haj with 09 crew in #Indian 🇮🇳 side of Arabian sea with heroin worth 280 crs
Boat being brought to #Jakhau for investigation@AjaybhattBJP4UK @Bhupendrapbjp @dgpgujarat @NIA_India pic.twitter.com/6pFBikGNzN
— PRO Defence Gujarat (@DefencePRO_Guj) April 25, 2022
The boat is being brought to Jakhau for investigation.
More information is awaited in this regard.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
PM Modi on three-day Gujarat visit starting Monday
During his three-day stay, the prime minister will lay the foundation stones and inaugurate a series of projects
Want to see what changes BJP has made in Gujarat govt schools in 27 years, says Manish Sisodia
A debate has been raging between the AAP and BJP over the status of government schools in Delhi and Gujarat
Gujarat: Hardik Patel refutes rumours of him leaving Congress as AAP invites him to join party
AAP's state unit leader Gopal Italia said the party needs leaders like Hardik and he should not waste his time putting his case before the Congress leadership