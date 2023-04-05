Indian Army to replace mules with robots to take on China at LAC by 2030

New Delhi: The hardy soldiers of the Indian Army may get some robotic colleagues in the inhospitable terrain of the high Himalayas in the near future.

By 2030, the Indian Army wants to cut the number of mules by 60%. These animals are essential to transport ration, ammunition and other supplies to remote posts in mountainous terrain in the Himalayas along the borders with China and Pakistan where it is difficult for vehicles to navigate.

Mules are important for the daily operations of the Indian Army in the Himalayas along the borders with China and Pakistan.

But now, the Indian Army wants to replace these tough mules in the difficult Himalayan terrain along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

The Indian Army wants to purchase four-legged robotic mules that can navigate various terrains on their own, self-heal, and avoid hazards.

The Indian Army is also interested in purchasing small, medium, and large cargo drones with a range of 100–150 kilometers that can deliver supplies to forward bases, including weekly meals and other commodities. These drones can also fly autonomously on pre-planned routes.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.