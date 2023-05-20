Indian Army rescues 500 tourists from landslide-hit Sikkim
The Sub-divisional Magistrate of Chungthang requested the army to send troops to rescue the tourists. Troops of the Trishakti Corps brought the tourists back to three different Army Camps and were provided with hot meals and warm clothing
The Indian Army has successfully rescued over 500 tourists stranded in Sikkim as the hilly state experiences torrential rains causing landslides and roadblocks.
Among the 500 tourists, 113 were women and 54 were children. Sikkim’s Lachen, Lachung and Chungthang valleys witnessed heavy torrential rains on Friday.
#WATCH | Sikkim: Indian Army rescues 500 tourists who were stranded at Chungthang due to landslides and roadblocks after massive rainfall
…”Indian army helped us, gave shelter. They gave us dinner, breakfast & place to sleep…we thank Indian Army”, says a tourist rescued by… pic.twitter.com/GpJuLmtgri
The Army also provided medical check-ups to ensure that the tourists remain healthy.
“Three medical teams were also formed who checked all the tourists. An initial medical check by Army medical team found all tourists to be stable,” a release said.
A woman, however, complained of severe headache and dizziness. She was rushed to the hospital after being diagnosed with Acute Mountain Sickness (AMS). She is currently seeking treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and is stable.
