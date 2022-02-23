Indian Army Recruitment: TES-47 application deadline ends today, apply at joinindianarmy.nic.in

Candidates applying must not be below the age of 16.5 years and not more than 19.5 years

The Indian Army is all set to close the online registration process for the Indian Army Technical Entry Scheme (TES-47) 2022 for unmarried male applicants today, 23 February.

Candidates who are interested to join the Indian Army can apply for the same by visiting the official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in till 3 pm.

Through this recruitment drive, the Indian Army will fill a total of 90 vacancies under TES-47.

Those applying should note that after a span of four years of basic military exercise and technical training, selected applicants will be called in as permanent commission in the rank of Lieutenant in the Indian Army.

Before applying for the post, candidates are advised to read the official notification on cost of training, structure of training and other details here.

“Candidates must understand that in case of final selection, their appointment will be provisional subject to satisfactory verification of antecedents by concerned civil/police/education authorities, as applicable,” mentions the notification.

Check simple steps to apply for Indian Army TES-47:

Step 1: Go to the official portal at joinindianarmy.nic.in

Step 2: Search and click on ‘Officers Entry Apply’ that is available on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates need to register using correct personal and contact details

Step 4: Then, they are required to fill up the application form

Step 5: Finally, submit the form and take printout of the same

Details on eligibility criteria:

Candidates applying must not be below the age of 16.5 years and not more than 19.5 years. They should not be born before 2 January, 2003 and not after 1 January, 2006, as per the notice.

Those who have passed Class 10+2 or its equivalent exam with a minimum aggregate of 60 percent marks in subjects including Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics are eligible to apply. Candidates who have appeared in JEE (Mains) 2021 can also register.

To prevent any kind of rejection, applicants are advised to read the notification carefully to avoid mistakes before filling up the form.

