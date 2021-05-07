The shortlisted candidates will be granted Short Service Commission for 10 years which can further be extended for 4 years

The Indian Army has invited applications to recruit unmarried male and female candidates for the posts of Short Service Commission (SSC) Officer for Judge Advocate General (JAG) Branch. Aspirants, who are law graduates, can apply by visiting the official portal joinindianarmy.nic.in.

In total, there are eight vacancies, six for men and two for women. The last date to apply is 4 June.

Candidates can follow these simple steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit joinindianarmy.nic.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Officer Entry Apply/Login’

Step 3: Now, click on the ‘Registration’ link. No need to register again if already registered

Step 4: Fill the registration form after reading all the instructions carefully

Step 5: After getting registered, click on the ‘Apply Online’ link

Step 6: ‘Officers Selection - ‘Eligibility’ page will open

step 7: Now, click on ‘Apply’ and fill the application form

Step 8: Before submitting the form, check all the information again

Step 9: Submit the form

Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the posts, a candidate must be an Indian national or a subject of Nepal and between 21-27 years of age. The candidate must have also scored at least 55 percent aggregate marks in LLB Degree, the law degree should either be a three years professional course after graduation or five years after the 10+2 examination, and the degree should be from a college or university recognised by the Bar Council of India. Also, only those law graduates are eligible to apply who can or already have registered with the Bar Council of India/State.

The shortlisted candidates will be granted Short Service Commission for 10 years which can further be extended for 4 years.

The selected candidates will undergo training for 49 weeks at officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai. All those who complete the Pre-Commission training will be granted a ‘Post Graduate Diploma in Defence and Strategic Studies' by the University of Madras.