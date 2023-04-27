Indian Army raising cyber warfare units to counter China, Pakistan

The Indian Army has deployed new specialised units to counter cyber threats amid increasing activities by China and Pakistan to target India in the online domain.

This step by the Indian Army is part of its initiatives in the domain of cyber warfare.

The decision was taken during the Army Commanders Conference which was held last week. The summit was headed by Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande.

“To safeguard the communication networks and increase preparedness levels in this niche domain, Command Cyber Operations and Support Wings (CCOSW) are being raised in Indian Army,” an official was quoted as saying by ANI.

“Cyberspace has emerged as an important component of the military domain both in grey zone warfare as well as conventional operations,” he added.

ANI quoted officials as saying that the expansion of cyber warfare capabilities by China and Pakistan has increased the competitiveness in the cyber domain.

“The Indian Army today is rapidly migrating towards net centricity, which entails an increased reliance on modern communication systems at all levels,” they said.

Specifying the role of these new units, the sources said: “These organisations will assist the formations to undertake the mandated cyber security functions to strengthen the cyber security posture of the Indian Army.”

The Indian Army has taken several steps over the last few years to counter activities such as virtual honey trapping and hacking undertaken by China and Pakistan. The Defence Cyber Agency is working at the tri-services level to deal with these issues.

