Indian Army major killed after IED blast hits patrol party near LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

An Indian Army major was killed Saturday in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast near the Line of Control in Rajouri's Nowshera in Jammu and Kashmir.

CNN-News18 reported that the major was killed when a patrol party in the region was hit by the IED blast. According to ANI, the major was killed while defusing the IED which was planted 1.5 km inside the LoC. The officer is from the Corps of Engineers.

This incident occurred just hours after Home Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the security situation in the country, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir, two days after 42 CRPF jawans were killed in an audacious terror attack by the Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pulwama.

Singh reviewed the security situation in a meeting attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, among others. During the meeting, top security officials briefed the home minister about the prevailing situation in the country, including along the India-Pakistan border, a home ministry official said.

The meeting took stock of the security measures in place to foil any design of the Pakistan-based terrorist groups to disturb peace in Jammu and Kashmir as well as in hinterlands, the official said. The home minister directed the officials to ensure that all possible steps are taken to hunt down terrorists currently operating in Kashmir valley, another official said. Those who attended the meeting include Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and Director of Intelligence Bureau Rajiv Jain.

Forty-two CRPF personnel were killed and five injured in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, by a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.