Rajnath Singh leaves for J&K: Minister to asses situation in state, pay respect to jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack

New Delhi: Home Minister Rajnath Singh left for Jammu and Kashmir on Friday to take stock of the situation in the state in the wake of a terror attack in Pulwama that killed 42 CRPF personnel, officials said.

He is being accompanied by top home ministry officials.

Delhi: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh accompanied by Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, leaves for Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/hENl912RZG — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2019

During the visit, Singh will take part in a high-level meeting in Srinagar to be attended by Governor Satya Pal Malik and top civil, police and other security officials. The home minister will take stock of the security situation in the state in view of the terror attack on Thursday, a home ministry official said.

Singh will also pay his last respects to the CRPF jawans who were killed in Pulwama.

Forty-two CRPF personnel were killed and many others injured on Thursday in one of the most deadly terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, when a Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kilograms of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said those responsible for the attack will pay "a very heavy price" and security forces will be given a free hand to deal with terrorists. In a hard-hitting speech, Modi said the "blood of the people is boiling" and forces behind the act of terrorism will be definitely be punished.

