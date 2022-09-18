Indian Army invites defence industry to offer critical equipment for emergency procurement

Proposals have been fielded for guns, missiles, drones, counter drone, loiter munition, communication and optical systems, specialist vehicles, engineering equipment and alternate energy resources

New Delhi: The Indian Army has in Sunday (18 September) invited the Indian defence industry to offer critical defence equipment for emergency procurement. Proposals have been fielded for guns, missiles, drones, counter drone, loiter munition, communication and optical systems, specialist vehicles, engineering equipment and alternate energy resources.

“In keeping with its commitment to fight the future wars with Indigenous Solutions, #IndianArmy invites Indian Defence Industry to offer critical defence equipment for Emergency Procurement,” the Indian Army said in a post on Twitter.

The Indian Army further said that the process will be based on compressed timelines, wherein the procurement window will be open to Indian Industry for six months and the industry would be expected to deliver equipment within one year of signing the contract.

"Procurement cases will be based on Open Tender Enquiry," it added.

For the unversed, in June this year, the Defence Acquisition Council cleared capital acquisition proposals of the Armed Forces amounting to Rs 76,390 crore to 'Buy (Indian)', 'Buy & Make (Indian)' and 'Buy (Indian-IDDM)' categories.

