Indian Army invites defence industry to offer critical equipment for emergency procurement
Proposals have been fielded for guns, missiles, drones, counter drone, loiter munition, communication and optical systems, specialist vehicles, engineering equipment and alternate energy resources
New Delhi: The Indian Army has in Sunday (18 September) invited the Indian defence industry to offer critical defence equipment for emergency procurement. Proposals have been fielded for guns, missiles, drones, counter drone, loiter munition, communication and optical systems, specialist vehicles, engineering equipment and alternate energy resources.
“In keeping with its commitment to fight the future wars with Indigenous Solutions, #IndianArmy invites Indian Defence Industry to offer critical defence equipment for Emergency Procurement,” the Indian Army said in a post on Twitter.
In keeping with its commitment to fight the future wars with Indigenous Solutions, #IndianArmy invites Indian Defence Industry to offer critical defence equipment for Emergency Procurement. #IndianArmy #InStrideWithTheFuture pic.twitter.com/eAHYEM3cp7
— ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) September 18, 2022
The Indian Army further said that the process will be based on compressed timelines, wherein the procurement window will be open to Indian Industry for six months and the industry would be expected to deliver equipment within one year of signing the contract.
"Procurement cases will be based on Open Tender Enquiry," it added.
The process will be based on compressed timelines, wherein the procurement window will be open to Indian Industry for six months & the industry would be expected to deliver equipment within one year of signing the contract. Procurement cases will be based on Open Tender Enquiry.
— ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) September 18, 2022
For the unversed, in June this year, the Defence Acquisition Council cleared capital acquisition proposals of the Armed Forces amounting to Rs 76,390 crore to 'Buy (Indian)', 'Buy & Make (Indian)' and 'Buy (Indian-IDDM)' categories.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
IAF to buy 100 UAVs to protect bases after last year’s drone attack on Jammu Air Force Station
These drone systems will be bought from Indian vendors or Indian original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and will be used for surveillance, reconnaissance, and detection day and night at various IAF bases
Nepal to take decision on Gorkhas' recruitment under Agnipath scheme after November polls
Nepal's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Sewa Lamsal during a press conference in Kathmandu said that chances of an immediate decision on the scheme of short-term recruitment into the Indian armed forces are slim
Disengagement process in Gogra-Hotsprings area going as per schedule, says Army chief Manoj Pande
The External Affairs Ministry had said on September 9 that the disengagement process will be completed by September 12