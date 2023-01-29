Indian Army has advantage over PLA on border, says former Army chief General Naravane
According to a report, Naravane said the Indian Army gained a major moral advantage, stemming from the fact that, for the first time in decades, an adversary had inflicted casualties on Chinese soldiers
New Delhi: Former Army chief General MM Naravane has said that India’s military, for the first time, enjoys an advantage on the Sino-Indian border vis-à-vis China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLC).
“We should negotiate the (Sino-Indian) border with China from that position of advantage,” a Business Standard report quoted him as saying while addressing a New Delhi-based think-tank Foundation for Non-Violent Alternatives (FNVA) at the release of its new report ‘Resetting India’s Tibet Policy 2022’.
Between January 2019 and April 2022, under the leadership of Naravane, the Indian Army experienced border unrest as the PLA made incursions into Indian territory at many locations in Eastern Ladakh.
For the first time since 1975, Indian soldiers were killed during a fierce hand-to-hand battle between the two forces in the Galwan river valley.
While New Delhi admitted deaths of 20 Indian soldiers in the clash, Beijing said they only lost four PLA soldiers.
According to the report, Naravane said the Indian Army gained a major moral advantage, stemming from the fact that, for the first time in decades, an adversary had inflicted casualties on Chinese soldiers.
“It doesn’t matter whether four Chinese soldiers were killed or 40. What is material is that we stood up to the PLA and inflicted casualties,” the report quoted him as saying.
Naravane said the PLA and the Chinese leadership had received a message that any future action by China would come in with a cost. “It won’t be a small price, but a heavy one,” he added.
The former Army chief further asserted that India held an advantage over China since Chinese troops currently stationed on the Sino-Indian border had to be resupplied from sites located far away on China’s eastern shore.
“The PLA’s lines of communication to their western border with India are 4,000 km long, while India’s lines of communication to its Himalayan border are barely 400-500 km,” said Naravane.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
How’s the 'Zor'? India to roll out its high altitude China killer tank in April
During the clashes with China at the LAC, India had used the T-72 and T-90 tanks, which though efficient, had proved to be too heavy for the high altitude battlefields in the Himalayas
BrahMos, MBT Arjun, and more: How India exhibited its indigenous might on 2023 Republic Day
India flaunted its high-tech indigenous weapons during the Republic Day Parade today. Made-in-India arsenal – Nag Missile System, BrahMos and Akash weapon system – was a testimony to the country’s Atmanirbhar ambition
Republic Day 2023: Indian theme to light up Beating Retreat ceremony
According to the Ministry of Defence, 29 captivating and foot-tapping Indian tunes will be played by the music bands of the Indian Army, the Indian Navy, the Indian Air Force (IAF), the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and the state police forces at the Beating Retreat ceremony