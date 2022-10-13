Indian Army felicitates Neeraj Chopra for Diamond League title
Neeraj Chopra, who had created history by becoming the first Indian to win an Olympic medal in athletics achieved another historic feat when he became the first Indian to win the prestigious Diamond League Finals title in Zurich, Switzerland last month
New Delhi: Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra was felicitated by the Indian Army on Thursday for his historic victory at the Diamond League Final 2022.
The Indian Army subedar was accorded a grand reception by the his regiment – the Rajputana Rifles – at the RAJ RIF Regimental Centre in the national capital. He was also felicitated by Lieutanant General CP Cariappa, Colonel of the Rajputana Rifles Regiment.
“Sub Neeraj Chopra, PVSM, VSM was accorded a grand reception at RAJ RIF Regimental Centre, #NewDelhi, on his return from Switzerland after winning Diamond League 2022 Championship Trophy. He was also felicitated by Lt Gen CP Cariappa, Colonel of the Rajputana Rifles Regiment,” the Indian Army said in a statement on Twitter.
Neeraj Chopra, who had created history by becoming the first Indian to win an Olympic medal in athletics achieved another historic feat when he became the first Indian to win the prestigious Diamond League Finals title in Zurich, Switzerland last month.
