Indian Army Day 2023: History, significance and all you need to know

India celebrates the 75th Indian Army Day today, 15 January 2023. The day is marked to pay homage to the soldiers working day and night to ensure the security of Indian citizens. The Indian Army was established by the British government in 1895. However, on 15 January 1949, two years after India gained freedom, the nation got its first native army chief commander – Kodandera M. Cariappa – who was then a Lieutenant General. Previously, the honourary post was held by British officers with General Sir Francis Butcher being the last British Commander in chief. To honour this great opportunity of General Cariappa, the day was designated as the annual celebration of Indian Army Day.

History of Indian Army Day:

After India achieved freedom from British rule in 1947, the country was going through a turbulent situation. Communal riots got a significant boost. Following the India-Pakistan partition, a large number of refugees were coming from newborn Pakistan and also, some Indian people were migrating towards the neighbouring country. The anarchic atmosphere demanded solid administrative control. Thus, army officers had to step forward in order to ensure peace.

The Indian Army was still in the hands of British officials even after the country became independent. During that time, British General Butcher was the Chief commander. He thought it was the right time to hand over the responsibility to the countrymen. Thus, he passed the baton to General M. Cariappa. Cariappa joined the British-Indian Army in 1919 after receiving the King’s Commission with the first bunch of Indian cadets. That’s how India took full command of the armed force.

Lt Gen Cariappa commanded the Indian Army in the 1947 war against Pakistan on the western border. On 14 January 1986, his promotion to Field Marshal of India made him the second-highest-ranking officer in the Indian Army. Sam Manekshaw was the first officer to be awarded the highest rank in 1973.

Significance of Indian Army Day:

The Indian Army operates with the ultimate motto of “service before self.” It is one of the biggest and most powerful armed forces in the world. Indian Army Day is commemorated by all army command headquarters in New Delhi in memory of the soldiers who have served in the Indian army and sacrificed their lives in defence of the nation so far. Every year on this occasion, a number of parades, including grand military exhibitions, are held at the Cariappa Parade Ground of the Delhi Cantonment. It symbolises the army’s abilities, bravery, audacity, and commitment to the country.

