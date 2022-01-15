Indian Army Day 2022: President Kovind, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi wish soldiers on special occasion

This year marks the 74th Army Day of the nation and leaders from across the political spectrum took to social media to convey their greetings.

On 15 January, the nation marks Indian Army Day to acknowledge and celebrate the valour of its soldiers. This year marks the 74th Army Day of the nation and leaders from across the political spectrum took to social media to convey their greetings.

President Ram Nath Kovind also took to social media and conveyed his wishes on Indian Army Day. The President wrote that the army has been pivotal in ensuring the security of the nation’s borders, and asserted that the country remains grateful to them.

Greetings to Army personnel and veterans on Army Day. Indian Army has been pivotal in ensuring national security. Our soldiers have displayed professionalism, sacrifice and valour in defending borders and maintaining peace. The nation is grateful for your service. Jai Hind! — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 15, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social to wish all soldiers, army veterans as well as their families on the occasion. Modi stated that the Indian army is known for its bravery and professionalism, adding that “words cannot do justice to the invaluable contribution of the Indian Army towards national safety.”

Modi also praised the efforts of the Indian Army in peace-keeping missions abroad.

Best wishes on the occasion of Army Day, especially to our courageous soldiers, respected veterans and their families. The Indian Army is known for its bravery and professionalism. Words cannot do justice to the invaluable contribution of the Indian Army towards national safety. pic.twitter.com/UwvmbVD1hq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2022

Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that the selfless services and dedication of every soldier of the Indian Army will always be an inspiration for the country.

भारतीय सेना के बहादुर जवानों, पूर्व सैनिकों व उनके परिवारों को थल सेना दिवस की शुभकामनाएं। मातृभूमि की रक्षा में सदैव तत्पर वीर सैनिकों के अदम्य साहस, शौर्य व सर्वोच्च बलिदान को नमन करता हूँ। देश के प्रति आपकी निःस्वार्थ सेवा,समर्पण व प्रतिबद्धता हर भारतीय हेतु प्रेरणास्रोत है। pic.twitter.com/p7cuRE0BuR — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 15, 2022

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also sent his “heartiest congratulations” on the occasion.

हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ हर ग्रामीण, किसान, मध्यवर्ग परिवार को जो देश के सैन्य परिवार का हिस्सा हैं- हर जवान के साथ आप सबका बलिदान शामिल है। भारतीय सेना- रक्षक भी, गौरव भी।

जय हिंद! pic.twitter.com/Zh9gsnpEoc — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 15, 2022

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal conveyed his greetings on Indian Army Day and wrote that he saluted the bravery of all the men and women in the armed forces. Sonowal also praised the contribution of the army in the nation-building process.

Greetings to the Indian Army family on the special occasion of Army Day. Valorous, dedicated and determined to protect the nation at any cost, I salute the braveheart men & women and recall their immense contribution in building India. Jai Hind. #ArmyDay @adgpi pic.twitter.com/OsWKXeYeB1 — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) January 15, 2022

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee wrote that she saluted “all our courageous and dedicated soldiers and their families for their brave and selfless services to the Nation”.

On Army Day, I salute all our courageous and dedicated soldiers and their families for their brave and selfless services to the Nation. We are indeed proud of them.

Heartiest Army Day greetings — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 15, 2022

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote that he saluted all soldiers of the Indian Army for their valour and sacrifice.

भारतीय सेना दिवस पर देश के वीर जवानों के अदम्य साहस, शौर्य और बलिदान को मैं नमन करता हूँ। जय हिन्द pic.twitter.com/uj76ek5y54 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 15, 2022

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took to social media to convey his best wishes on the occasion.

अदम्य साहस, अक्षय कर्तव्यनिष्ठा और अतुल्य समर्पण के साथ सम-विषम परिस्थितियों में माँ भारती की रक्षा के लिए प्रतिपल सन्नद्ध सभी सैनिकों व अधिकारियों के साथ उनके परिजनों को सेना दिवस की हार्दिक बधाई और शुभकामनाएं। हम सभी को आप पर गर्व है। जय हिंद! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 15, 2022

Indian Army Day was first marked on 15 January, 1949, when General KM Cariappa took over as Commander-in-Chief of the army, becoming the first Indian to do so.

This year, the day will be marked amidst stringent protocols due to the coronavirus pandemic. A grand parade, showcasing the latest weapons and technology that has been incorporated by the Indian Army.