Indian Army Day 2022: President Kovind, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi wish soldiers on special occasion

This year marks the 74th Army Day of the nation and leaders from across the political spectrum took to social media to convey their greetings.

FP Trending January 15, 2022 11:52:10 IST
Representational image. AFP

On 15 January, the nation marks Indian Army Day to acknowledge and celebrate the valour of its soldiers. This year marks the 74th Army Day of the nation and leaders from across the political spectrum took to social media to convey their greetings.

President Ram Nath Kovind also took to social media and conveyed his wishes on Indian Army Day. The President wrote that the army has been pivotal in ensuring the security of the nation’s borders, and asserted that the country remains grateful to them.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social to wish all soldiers, army veterans as well as their families on the occasion. Modi stated that the Indian army is known for its bravery and professionalism, adding that “words cannot do justice to the invaluable contribution of the Indian Army towards national safety.”

Modi also praised the efforts of the Indian Army in peace-keeping missions abroad.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that the selfless services and dedication of every soldier of the Indian Army will always be an inspiration for the country.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also sent his “heartiest congratulations” on the occasion.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal conveyed his greetings on Indian Army Day and wrote that he saluted the bravery of all the men and women in the armed forces. Sonowal also praised the contribution of the army in the nation-building process.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee wrote that she saluted “all our courageous and dedicated soldiers and their families for their brave and selfless services to the Nation”.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote that he saluted all soldiers of the Indian Army for their valour and sacrifice.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took to social media to convey his best wishes on the occasion.

Indian Army Day was first marked on 15 January, 1949, when General KM Cariappa took over as Commander-in-Chief of the army, becoming the first Indian to do so.

This year, the day will be marked amidst stringent protocols due to the coronavirus pandemic. A grand parade, showcasing the latest weapons and technology that has been incorporated by the Indian Army.

Updated Date: January 15, 2022 11:52:10 IST

