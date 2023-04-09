Indian Army concerned over Chinese moves at LAC, may induct 700 Zorawar Light Tanks

New Delhi: The Indian Army’s Request for Information (RFI) for the Zorawar light tank, which the DRDO is developing along with private sector company L&T, initially called for 354 of the vehicles, but given the length and breadth of the LAC and LOC, the Indian Army may ultimately want to purchase close to 700 light tanks.

Since the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China started mass production of the Type 15 tank light tanks in 2015, around 500 have reportedly been inducted into service. The growing conflicts with India have undoubtedly led to an increase in procurement.

The PLA of China has been trying to establish hotspots against the Indian Army not just in Ladakh but also in Uttarakhand, Tawang and Arunachal Pradesh.

In order to provide stronger firepower in high-altitude areas, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China has been introducing light tanks, which may make it necessary for the Indian Army to purchase more Zorawar Light Tanks than it had initially expected.

The Indian Army may approve a request to authorise a second production line, either by a private sector enterprise or through a public-private partnership, to assure greater production lines of the tank in order to ensure timely delivery in addition to the acquisition of more Zorawar light tanks.

To increase its offensive capabilities, the Indian Army is also interested in purchasing futuristic infantry combat vehicles (FICV). To keep costs down, the same defence partners may be selected while preserving a shared modular platform.

