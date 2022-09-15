Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande bats for domestic defence technology

Emphasising the need for self-reliance in the defence sector, the Indian Army chief said that the country's security cannot be outsourced, nor can it be largely dependent on procurement of equipment from abroad

Nagpur: Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande said on Thursday that reliance on imported technology in the defence sector poses a serious threat to national security.

Emphasising the need for self-reliance in the defence sector, the Indian Army chief said that the country’s security cannot be outsourced, nor can it be largely dependent on procurement of equipment from abroad.

“New technologies seem to be changing the character of future wars. Therefore, self-reliance in this sector is the need of the hour,” he said.

“The recent developments on the borders have reinforced the need for modern, agile and technically proficient armed forces,” he added.

Addressing students at the 20th Convocation of Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT), Nagpur, General Pandey said that India’s security challenges stem from disputed borders and new threats including cyber, space and electromagnetic spectrums.

“At present, security is dependent on technical skills. No country wants to share its latest, cutting edge technology. In such a situation, the security of the country cannot depend on the generosity of other countries. Self-reliance in critical technology has become an imperative strategic need which cannot be ignored. Start-ups have come forward to strengthen the defense industry. We are moving fast on the right track but there is still a long way to go,” the Indian Army chief said.

