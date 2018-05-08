You are here:
Indian Army ADG demands response from India Today after magazine's cover hurts sentiments of soldiers

India FP Staff May 08, 2018 15:05:05 IST

The Indian Army has reacted strongly to the news magazine India Today for a cover story about the dismal state of the armed forces' finances, saying it has "deeply hurt" the sentiments of serving and veteran soldiers.

The cover story for the magazine's issue ending 14 May, 2018, featured the headline 'The Army is Broke', and showed a photograph of a soldier in army uniform with his pockets turned inside out, to show there was no money in it.

The army, according to a statement it released on Twitter, said it took strong objection to the image, saying it was morphed. "Morphed photograph as cover photo in India Today for the week ending 14 May, 2018, has deeply hurt sentiments of veterans and serving soldiers. Concerns have been conveyed and response of India Today has been requested," the army said on its official Twitter handle.

India Today's cover story details the budget squeeze being felt by the Indian Army, saying its preparedness for a possible two-front war is under threat because of the cash crunch.


