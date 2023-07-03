WATCH: Indian Air Force rescues mountaineers stranded on glacier in Kashmir

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday successfully conducted a rescue operation in the Sonamarg area of Kashmir, saving two injured civilians who were stranded on Thajiwas Glacier.

A defence spokesperson said that the IAF’s ALH Mk III helicopter executed the mission, rescuing the individuals just in time. One of the rescued mountaineers had suffered from multiple fractures, hypothermia, and other injuries.

Watch:

The challenging circumstances of the operation required a low hover technique as the glacier lacked a suitable landing field. The ground party discovered Faisal Wani and Zeeshan Mushtaq in the inhospitable terrain before alerting the IAF for assistance, reported PTI.

The entire operation, from the initial request for help to successfully evacuate the injured individuals to an IAF hospital, was completed in a little over an hour, including travel time. The Air Force Station Srinagar oversaw the operation, taking charge of launching the helicopter and maintaining control throughout the mission.

The IAF’s prompt response and effective execution of the rescue mission showcased their commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of civilians in distress.

With inputs from PTI

