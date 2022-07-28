IAF's MiG-21 Bison crashes in Rajasthan's Barmer, both pilots dead
The fighter aircraft met with an accident at 9:11 pm during a training sortie on Thursday. The Indian Air Force has ordered a Court of Inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident
New Delhi: An Indian Air Force MiG-21 Bison fighter aircraft crashed in Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday night. Both pilots on board were killed, the IAF confirmed.
Videos shared on social media showed the plane up in flames. The fighter aircraft met with an accident at 9:11 pm during a training sortie, IAF said.
#WATCH | Rajasthan: A MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed near Barmer district. Further details regarding the pilots awaited pic.twitter.com/5KfO24hZB6
— ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2022
The IAF has ordered a Court of Inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident.
At 9:10 pm this evening, an IAF MiG 21 trainer aircraft met with an accident in the western sector during a training sortie. Both pilots sustained fatal injuries. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) July 28, 2022
Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari about the crash. The IAF chief briefed him on the incident in detail, ANI reported.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Over 800 cases of suicide in the Armed Forces: Why our soldiers are so stressed
Long duty hours coupled with a lack of adequate sleep and rest, the attitude of senior leadership and long deployment in conflict areas are to blame for high stress levels in the armed forces
Jackky Bhagnani's next film will be based on Indian Air Force
Jackky Bhagnani says that he has been a huge fan of Indian Air Force since the beginning, he also got opportunity to meet Group Captain Anupam Banerjee.
Creation of standalone air defence command may prove counter-productive: IAF chief
The Chief of Air Staff also said that independent air defence systems in the field will have very little relevance in tomorrow's wars unless they are a part of a larger integrated air defence system