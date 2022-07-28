India

IAF's MiG-21 Bison crashes in Rajasthan's Barmer, both pilots dead

The fighter aircraft met with an accident at 9:11 pm during a training sortie on Thursday. The Indian Air Force has ordered a Court of Inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident

FP Staff July 28, 2022 22:16:36 IST
IAn ndian Air Force MiG 21 plane crashed in Rajasthan's Barmer on 28 July 2022. ANI

New Delhi: An Indian Air Force MiG-21 Bison fighter aircraft crashed in Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday night. Both pilots on board were killed, the IAF confirmed.

Videos shared on social media showed the plane up in flames. The fighter aircraft met with an accident at 9:11 pm during a training sortie, IAF said.

The IAF has ordered a Court of Inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident.

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari about the crash. The IAF chief briefed him on the incident in detail, ANI reported.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: July 28, 2022 23:14:13 IST

