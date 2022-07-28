The fighter aircraft met with an accident at 9:11 pm during a training sortie on Thursday. The Indian Air Force has ordered a Court of Inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident

New Delhi: An Indian Air Force MiG-21 Bison fighter aircraft crashed in Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday night. Both pilots on board were killed, the IAF confirmed.

Videos shared on social media showed the plane up in flames. The fighter aircraft met with an accident at 9:11 pm during a training sortie, IAF said.

#WATCH | Rajasthan: A MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed near Barmer district. Further details regarding the pilots awaited pic.twitter.com/5KfO24hZB6 — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2022

The IAF has ordered a Court of Inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident.

At 9:10 pm this evening, an IAF MiG 21 trainer aircraft met with an accident in the western sector during a training sortie. Both pilots sustained fatal injuries. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) July 28, 2022

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari about the crash. The IAF chief briefed him on the incident in detail, ANI reported.

