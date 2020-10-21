Indian Air Force declares AFCAT results 2020 at afcat.cdac.in; select SSB date and venue by 25 Oct

The Air Force Selection Board date and venue option is available to successful candidates of AFCAT 02/2020 till 11 am on 25 October

Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 02/2020 examination result has been declared by the Indian Air Force (IAF). Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their result from afcat.cdac.in using their candidate login.

Indian Air Force said that the AFSB (Air Force Selection Board) date and venue selection option is available to successful candidates of AFCAT 02/2020. Qualified candidates can select the date and venue till 11 am on 25 October.

The date and venue will be allotted automatically by the system to those who do not make their choices by 25 October, the website said. A call letter will be available for download soon after the candidates chose date and venue and provide bank details.

To check the result, candidates will have to login entering their registered email ID, password and the captcha displayed on their screen.

SSB for AFCAT batches for course starting in July 2021 will begin from 14 November, as per a report by The Times of India. Travel allowances will be issued to those who apply for the venues in due course of time and apply for the same on the official website.

Steps to check AFCAT 2020 result:

Step 1: Log on AFCAT official website - afcat.cdac.in.

Step 2: Tap on candidate login on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on AFCAT 02/2020.

Step 4: Key in your registered email ID, password and security code.

Step 5: Press on the Submit button.

Step 6: Your AFCAT result 2020 will be displayed on the screen. Check your marks and qualifying status before saving and taking a print out.

Here is the direct link to check AFCAT 2020 result

The AFCAT 2020 was conducted from 3 to 5 October. The exam is conducted twice a year for recruitment of candidates for various branches of the Indian Air Force.

Candidates who have qualified the exam will have to appear for SSB interview and a medical exam. Those who clear all the tests are commissioned as officers in the IAF.