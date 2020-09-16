AFCAT 2020: Indian Air Force releases admit card on afcat.cdac.in; here's how to download
As per the official website, the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2020 will be conducted on 3, 4, and 5 October
Indian Air Force has on Tuesday released the admit card for AFCAT 02/2020 on its official website at afcat.cdac.in. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their AFCAT admit card online.
As per the official website, the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2020 will be conducted on 3, 4, and 5 October, and the admit card is available for download through the candidate login.
According to a report in Hindustan Times, the link to download the admit card will be active till the day of the exam and candidates will have to log in using their email ID and password to be able to download the admit card.
As per the report, the AFCAT admit card will have details such as name, photograph, signature, father’s name, roll number, registration number, date and time of exam as well as the venue.
The Times of India reports that following downloading the AFCAT 2020 admit card, candidates must verify the contents, read the instructions and carry a printout of the admit card along with other documents that are necessary to the allotted exam centre as per schedule to sit for the exam.
Here's how to download AFCAT Admit Card 2020:
Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website afcat.cdac.in - and click on login or click on the direct link here
Step 2: Once you have selected the login, click on AFCAT 02/2020 cycle from the dropdown menu.
Step 3: Enter your email ID, password, and security code
Step 4: Click on the download AFCAT admit card link and take a printout for future reference
As per Careers 360, the AFCAT exam is conducted twice a year for the recruitment of candidates for various branches of the Indian Air Force. The selection process this year involves an online exam, SSB interview, and a medical exam. Candidates who qualify all stages are commissioned as Officers in the Indian Air Force.
As per Jagran Josh, it is mandatory for candidates opting for Ground Duty (Technical) branch to appear for both AFCAT as well as Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT).
Non-Technical candidates need to apply for AFCAT only. The exam comprises of objective type questions in English. One mark is deducted for every incorrect answer.
