The country today observes Indian Air Force Day 2022 which is celebrated to mark the establishment of the Air Force in India. Notably, the air wing of the Indian Armed Forces, the Indian Air Force (IAF) or the ‘Bharatiya Vayu Sena’ was established on 8 October 1932 as an auxiliary force of Britain’s Royal Air Force. That being said, the IAF is one of the major strengths of the country and guards its airspace. It has been engaged in several missions and wars, thus keeping enemy forces away from the people.

Here are some of the major operations undertaken by the IAF in the past:

IAF air operations

OPS Safed Sagar: It was on 11 May 1999 when the Indian Air Force was first approached for providing air support to the Indian Army in its ongoing conflict with Pakistan. While there was considerable pressure on the air force to operate only attack helicopters, they later managed to convince the Indian government that fighter action was required for creating a suitable environment for the helicopters, further making the Safed Sagar operation a milestone in the history of military aviation.

OPS 1971: Another great military campaign by the IAF in the India-Pakistan war of 1971, the operation reflects on the changes that made the country a force to be reckoned with. The plan was launched in retaliation against the Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) pre-emptive strike operation – “Operation Chengiz Khan”. The Indian Air Force made significant contributions to the nation’s war effort, which ultimately ended with the surrender of Pakistan’s Eastern Command in Dhaka.

OPS 1965: By defeating the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in the 1965 war, the Indian Air Force created history despite the superiority of their enemy’s aircraft. This mission also marked the IAF’s first air action against the belligerence of Pakistan. By the time the war came to an end, India had not only captured Pakistani territory on the front but also destroyed several Pakistani tanks and aircraft.

OPS 1962: The Indo-China War took place between October and November 1962 with the disputed Himalayan border being the main cause of the war. Notably, this conflict came after the 1959 Tibetan uprising when India had granted asylum to the Dalai Lama which gave China an excuse to launch its offensive into Indian territory. Speaking about the role of the IAF, its transport and helicopter fleet continued to remain in action while the force was not deployed for any offensive action.

