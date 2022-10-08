Indian Air Force Day 2022: History and significance; all you need to know

Every year on 8 October, India celebrates Indian Air Force Day to commemorate the date when the Indian Air Force was formally established in 1932 as an auxiliary force of the Royal Air Force of the United Kingdom. Indian Air Force Day has been observed annually at the Hindon Air Force Station in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. But this year, the celebrations have been moved to Chandigarh. Senior officers from the three units of the armed forces and the head of the IAF attend the celebrations. On this special occasion, the most important aircraft put on a stunning spectacle in the open sky.

History of Indian Air Force Day:

On 8 October 1932, the Indian Air Force was formally established as the UK’s Royal Air Force’s supporting force. The first operational squadron was introduced in April 1933. After India’s participation in World War II in the middle of the 1940s, the air force of India adopted the name Royal Indian Air Force. After the Republic of India came into existence in 1950, the name Indian Air Force was adopted. The Air Force was founded in 1933 with just six officers and 19 Havai sepoys, and it is now the fourth largest operational air force in the world.

Up to 2005–2006, Indian Air Force Day was observed in Palam for a number of years. However, due to the increasing air traffic problems, it was moved to Hindon Air Force Base in Ghaziabad, which includes two transport aircraft squadrons and a helicopter unit. The celebrations this year, which marks the 90th anniversary of the IAF ‘s establishment, have been moved to Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh. This came after PM Modi’s idea that other places should get a feel of government functions as well. As per reports, the IAF Day flypast will be held in different cities every year.

Significance of Indian Air Force Day:

The air arm and key component of the Indian armed forces, the Indian Air Force (IAF), is essential to the nation’s combat operations. Its main duty is to protect Indian airspace and carry out aerial operations during international conflicts. Since Independence, the Indian Air Force has fought in numerous conflicts, including four wars with Pakistan and one with the People’s Republic of China.

It’s interesting to note that in addition to defending Indian territory and national interests against dangers, the Indian Air Force also aids the nation when natural disasters strike. In order to honour and recognise the selfless efforts of our jawans and the entire force, the day is observed.

