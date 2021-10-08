Indian Air Force Day 2021: Here are some interesting facts about fourth largest air force in the world

IAF’s vast troupe also includes a significant number of women officers, women navigators, and women fighter pilots who have been providing their services for many years.

The whole country is observing the Indian Air Force Day today, 8 October. The day raises awareness around the world about the Indian Air Force (IAF) that works towards strengthening national security and peace. In almost all the wars or challenges that the country faced so far, the Indian Air Force has played an important role.

As a proud moment for India and its citizens, this year marks IAF’s 89th foundation day. It was on this day in the year 1932, when the Indian Air Force was officially recognised as a supporting force to the Royal Air Force of the United Kingdom (UK).

As we commemorate Indian Air Force Day today, here are a few interesting facts about the IAF:

IAF is ranked as the fourth largest operational air force around the world. Ahead of India, comes the US, China, and Russia.

The largest airbase in entire Asia is the Hindon Air Force Station, which is situated in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad city. Not to forget, it is also the eighth largest in the world.

Nabham Sparsham Deeptham is the motto of the Indian Air Force which means Touch the Sky with Glory. For the unversed, the motto of IAF has been taken from the eleventh chapter of the Bhagavad Gita.

Along with its many other programmes and undertakings, IAF works with the United Nations (UN) in peacekeeping missions.

IAF’s vast troupe also includes a significant number of women officers, women navigators, and women fighter pilots who have been providing their services for many years. Moreover, the Rafale fleet of the IAF has a woman fighter pilot in its respective team as an important member.

During natural calamities or disasters in the country, IAF has always taken part in relief operations. Few that could be mentioned include the Gujarat cyclone (1998), Tsunami (2004), and the floods in North India. The force has also been part of various operations like Operation Vijay, Operation Meghdoot, Operation Poomalai, among others.