Indian Air Force Day 2021: History, significance and how the day is celebrated

Every year on 8 October, the country observes the Indian Air Force Day (IAF). The day is celebrated to raise awareness around the world about IAF as an organisation that works towards strengthening national security.

As a proud moment for India, this year marks 89 years since the IAF's foundation, because, on this day in 1932, the Air Force in India was officially recognised and raised as a supporting force of the Royal Air Force of the United Kingdom (UK).

How is the day celebrated every year?

Every year, this special day is celebrated at the Hindon Air Force Station in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad city. The celebrations will be held in the presence of senior officials of the three armed forces as well as the IAF chief. The most crucial and vintage aircraft are put up in a magnificent show in the open sky to celebrate the occasion.

How will Air Force Day be celebrated in 2021?

This year Indian Air Force Day parade will pay tribute to all the unsung heroes of the 1971 war in which India defeated Pakistan and led to the creation of Bangladesh. During the grand parade, the IAF will also include formations with call signs related to people involved in the war and the places. However, the theme last year for IAF Day was “the untiring efforts and supreme sacrifices of its personnel”.

History:

The Indian Air Force was recognised and established on 8 October, 1932, by the British Empire. Also known as Bharatiya Vayu Sena, its first operational squadron or regiment came into being in April 1933. Additionally, only after its involvement and participation in World War II, the Air Force in India came to be identified as the Royal Indian Air Force.

Significance

Among the other armed forces, the IAF is a crucial organ that plays an important role in the wars for the country. The fourth-largest operational air force in the world, the primary mission of the IAF is to secure the Indian airspace as well as also conduct aerial activities during armed conflicts.