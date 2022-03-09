Indian Air Force AFCAT 1/22 results declared; check details here

Those who pass AFCAT will have to register for the five-day AFSB (Air Force Selection Board) testing process

The wait is over for those who took the Indian Air Force AFCAT 1/22 examination, as the result has been announced today, 9 March. Registered candidates can access their results via their login portal at afcat.cdac.in.

Since the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) exams were held on February 12, 13, and 14, 2022, there must have been a lot of pressure on all the students who appeared in it. However, today could be the day for some who will be recruited as commissioned officers in flying and ground duties for both technical and non-technical posts at IAF. A total of 317 job openings for a variety of positions have been announced.

How to Check the IAF AFCAT Result 2022:

- Visit the official website at afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT/

- On the homepage, under the Candidates Login tab, click on "AFCAT 01/2022 - CYCLE."

- Enter your login information and click on the Submit button

- Soon, the IAF AFCAT result will appear on your screen

- Download and print this page for future reference

To make it easier for you, here's a direct link to sign up and view the results.

Those who pass the AFCAT must then register for the five-day AFSB (Air Force Selection Board) testing process, which is the second step. Qualified candidates will receive a call letter instructing them to report to any of the selection boards: Dehradun (1 AFSB), Mysuru (2 AFSB), Gandhinagar (3 AFSB), Varanasi (4 AFSB), and Guwahati (5 AFSB).

In December, online applications for AFCAT 01/2022 were invited for courses beginning in January 2023 for the grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in the Flying Branch and Permanent Commission (PC) and Short Service Commission (SSC) in the Ground Duty (Technical and Non Technical) Branches.

AFCAT is held at various locations throughout India twice a year, in February and August.

