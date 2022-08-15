India@75: India is the mother of democracy, has proved its ability, says Narendra Modi from Red Fort

India@75: Need to be inspired by the 'sankalp' and determination of our freedom fighters who dreamt of a free India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tells India from Red Fort

Soon after unfurling the tricolour from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Monday on the occasion of India's 75 years of Independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished and congratulated his fellow citizens.

"I congratulate all Indians and those who love India on this Independence Day. It is a day to step towards a new direction with a new resolve," Prime Minister Modi said. "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisaan, Jai Vigyaan, Jai Anusandhan - as we celebrate 75 years, we need to follow this mantra that was given to us by Lal Bahadur Shastri and later tweaked by Atal Bihari Vajpayee."

Homage to freedom fighters

Paying homage to the country's freedom fighters, the prime minister said, "In every part of the world, our Tiranga is flying with pride and honour. The citizens are thankful to Bapu, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Veer Savarkar who gave their lives on the path of duty. Kartvya path hi unka jeevan path raha."

"Every India is filled with pride when they remember the strength of the women of India. Be it Rani Laxmibai, Jhalkari Bai, Chennamma, Begun Hazrat Mahal. This nation is thankful to Mangal Pandey, Tatya Tope, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru, Chandrashekhar Azad, Ashfaqulla Khan, Ram Prasad Bismil and our innumerable revolutionaries who shook the foundation of British Rule. During 'Azadi Mahotsav', we remembered our many national heroes. On 14 August, we remembered the horrors of partition. Today, is the day to remember all citizens of the country who contributed towards taking our country forward in these last 75 years," he said.

The prime minister also remembered the contribution of the country's tribal community in the freedom struggle.

"When we speak of freedom struggle, we can't forget the tribal community. Bhagwan Birsa Munda, Sidhu-Kanhu, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Govind Guru - there are innumerable names who became the voice of the freedom struggle and inspired tribal community to live and die for mathrubhumi," he said.

Prime Minister Modi also expressed his gratitude to the country's security forces.

"As we celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, we need to also salute our soldiers, police forces, and most importantly every citizen who combated many challenges and yet worked towards the vision of New India," he said.

'India is an aspirational society'

Referring to the country's resolve to build a New India, the prime minister said, "Our countrymen have also made achievements, made effort, did not give up and did not let their resolves fade away. Every citizen is wanting to change the country and bring that change fast.. want to see all dreams come true in front of their eyes. Our next generation will not wait, they waited enough."

"The people of our country made many efforts, did not give up and did not let their resolves fade away. We are stepping towards Amrit kal today and I am very proud. India is an aspirational society and this is a big achievement and an asset. Also because when the societies are aspirational then even the government has to address these people and their thoughts," he said.

"India is an aspirational society where changes are being powered by a collective spirit. The people of India want positive changes and also want to contribute towards it. Every government has to address this aspiration society," Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi also pointed out how India is prioritizing healthcare and digital transformation. Whether its the Swachta Abhiyan or the Garib Kalyan, the prime minister said the country is progressing rapidly.

"We have to look at 100 years of Independence. Unity in 130 cr Indians! This is our power. The prime minister, chief ministers all are citizens of this country are part of these dreams and aspirations. When dreams are big, work and effort to achieve is bigger. Fighting for freedom achieving was a big aspiration and we achieved it," Prime Minister Modi said.

"When dreams are big, the hard work is equally strenuous. We need to be inspired by the 'sankalp' and determination of our freedom fighters who dreamt of a free India. Today, we are seeing the Digital India initiative, startups grow in the country, and a lot of talent is coming from Tier 2 and 3 cities. We have to believe in our abilities. From renewable energy to increasing infrastructure for medical education, we have improved on every front. Sometimes our talent is restricted by language barriers. This is example of Imperialism. We need to be proud of every language in our country. When we are connected to our roots, then only can we fly high; and when we fly high, we will provide solutions to the entire world. Nature has been a pivotal part of India's heritage. We already have traditions and practices that will help in combating climate change," the prime minister said.

Panch Pran for India@100

Setting the country's goal for the next 25 years, Prime Minister Modi declared 5-Sankalps for India.

Pledge 1: Developed Bharat: "Our stellar performances at the international sporting events are an example of India's shining talent. We need to promote and support such talent," the prime minister said. "If there are crores of problems, there are crores of solutions. When 130 crore people take one step ahead, the nation moves 130 crore steps."

Pledge 2: No more slavery: The prime minister said that true meaning of ending slavery means ending slavery by 100 per cent."

"As we celebrate Aurobindoji's birthday, let us ensure we follow his mantra 'Swadeshi se Swaraj, Swaraj se Suraaj'. Thus, Aatmanirbhar Bharat is a Jan Andolan we need to take forward. After 75 years we have heard the proud sound of a Made-in-India weapon in the Independence Day gun salute. I salute the armed forces for this feat. I also salute the children who are saying No to imported toys. When a five-year-old says 'No videshi', Aatma Nirbhar Bharat runs through his veins," he said.

Pledge 3: Pride over past: The prime minister also appealed to his fellow citizens to take pride in the country's glorious past.

Pledge 4: Unity + solidarity: Prime Minister Modi also called for unity among all Indians and the need to express solidarity for each other.

"Unity and respect for all religions is a must. Gender equality is also a crucial parameter of unity. "We should be proud of each and every language of our country, no matter how well versed we are with it or not. We should be proud of our legacy. Our best talent sometimes gets stuck in language barriers," the prime minister said.

"We have to keep India first. This will pave way for a united India," Modi said.

Pledge 5: Citizens' duty: The prime minister said all citizens must dedicate themselves to the nation. The nation develops when the citizens of the country are responsible.

Focussing on the importance of the next 25 years for India, the prime minister said, "Next 25 years are important, crucial. We do not have to compare ourselves to anyone. We are unique and bright. The National Education Policy is a forward looking policy."

He said,"Governance and duties are important for the government but it is also important for the citizens to fulfil their responsibilities. Any nation that has progressed, has had discipline ingrained in its citizens. If all follow naagrik ka kartavya, India will grow at an unprecedented speed."

World embraces India

"The world is talking about holistic health care and they look at India for it. They look at Yoga for it. We have the answer to world's global warming issues. When we talk about environmentally friendly ways of living, the world looks at us. We have millet and the world is going to celebrate World Millet Day. We gave this world the mantra of Vasudev Kutumbakam," Prime Minister Modi said.

Celebrating women power

"I have one request to every Indian. Can we change the mentality towards our women in everyday life? Pride of Nari Shakti will play a vital role in fulfilling the dreams of India. If we look at India's Nari Shakti in law, education, science, police; In every aspect of life , our daughters and mothers are making major contributions to India," the prime minister said.

Fight against corruption

"We have to fight against corruption with all our strength. In the last eight years, use of Aadhaar, DBT and mobile were used to find ₹2 lakh crore of black money. We need to come together as a society to punish those who have propagated the evil of corruption. Today the nation shows anger towards corruption, but not the corrupted. Until and unless, people have the mentality of penalizing the corrupt, the nation cannot progress at optimum pace. To cleanse every institute of India, let's shift our mentality from Bhai Bhatijawad and Parivaarwad and give opportunity to the citizens who deserve it," Prime Minister Modi said.

