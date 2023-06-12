India willing to share its digitalisation experience with partner countries: PM Modi at G20 Development Ministers’ meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that in India, digitalisation has brought revolutionary change and the country is willing to share its experience with partner countries.

Addressing the G20 Development Ministers’ Meeting via video message, the Prime Minister said,” One of the important issues before you is the growing data divide. High-quality data is critical for meaningful policy-making, efficient resource allocation, and effective public service delivery. Democratisation of technology is an important tool to help bridge the data divide.”

“In India, digitalisation has brought about a revolutionary change. Technology is being used as a tool to empower people, make data accessible, and ensure inclusivity. India is willing to share its experience with partner countries,” he added.

The G20 Development Minsters’ meeting is taking place in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

In his address, PM Modi also highlighted the significance of Kashi, saying that it has been the centre of knowledge, discussion, debate, culture, and spirituality for centuries while it also has the essence of India’s diverse heritage serving as a convergence point for people from all parts of the country.

Development core issue for Global South

The Prime Minister of India said that the countries of Global South were severely impacted by the disruptions created by the global Covid pandemic.

He urged the members of the G20 group to send a strong message to the world that it has an action plan to achieve the Sustainable Development goals.

"Development is a core issue for the Global South. The countries of Global South were severely impacted by the disruptions created by the global Covid pandemic. And, the food, fuel, and fertiliser crises because of geo-political tensions have delivered another blow. In such circumstances, the decisions you make carry great significance for humanity as a whole," PM Modi said.

"I strongly believe that it is our collective responsibility not to let the Sustainable Development Goals fall behind. We must ensure that no one is left behind. It is imperative for this group to send a strong message to the world that we have an action plan to achieve this," the Indian Prime Minister said.

PM Modi went on to say that the efforts of G20 members "must be comprehensive, inclusive, fair, and sustainable."

"We should increase investment in fulfilling the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) and find solutions to address the debt risks faced by many countries. Multilateral financial institutions should be reformed to expand the eligibility criteria, ensuring that finance is accessible to those in need." he said.

The Prime Minister said that India has made efforts to improve people's life in more than hundred Aspirational Districts, which were pockets of under-development. "Our experience shows that they have now emerged as the catalysts of growth in the country," the PM said.

"I urge the G20 Development Ministers to study this model of development. It may be relevant as you work towards accelerating Agenda 2030," PM Modi said.

PM Modi urges for game-changing Action Plan for Women-led Development

During his address, PM Modi urged the G20 Development Ministers to adopt a "game-changing" Action Plan for Women-led Development.

"Gender equality and women's empowerment are crucial to achieve the SDGs. In India, we are not limited to women's empowerment. Ours is a women-led development. Women are setting the agenda for development and are also the agents of growth and change. I urge you to adopt a game-changing Action Plan for Women-led Development," the PM said.

Before concluding his address, the Prime Minister urged the dignitaries to not spend all their time in meeting rooms and encouraged them to explore and experience the spirit of Kashi.

“I am confident that experiencing the Ganga Aarti and visiting Sarnath will inspire you to achieve your desired results”, the PM said.

