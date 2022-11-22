India will become $40 trillion economy by 2047, says Mukesh Ambani; spells out 3 big mantras

Gandhinagar (Gujarat): Asserting that India will become a $40 trillion economy by 2047, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said that three revolutionary shifts – Clean energy, bio-energy, and the digital revolution – will govern India’s growth over the next few decades.

“India will witness an unprecedented increase in economic growth and opportunities. The Indian economy will become a $40 trillion economy by the year 2047 from a three trillion dollar economy. It will be among the top three economies of the world,” Mukesh Ambani said while adressing the gathering at the 10th Convocation of Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU).

During his virtual address, Mukesh Ambani stressed that concerns over climate change must be addressed as India strives to achieve economic progress.

“India’s future leaders must ensure that the nation leads the global clean and green energy revolution. The 3 mantras to achieve success in this mission are think big, think green and think digital,” he said.

“Clean energy and bio-energy will transform our lives. And, energy sustainability will enable us to consume resources efficiently. These will protect the world from the climate crisis. There are necessary ingredients that India needs. India should lead in achieving these goals,” he added.

“Think green. The green energy movement is being sensitive to mother nature. We have to leave behind a healthier planet for the future. Digitisaiton will be a force multiplier. Artificial intelligence is an enabler of change.”

While congratulating the students on their graduation, Mukesh Ambani said, “Think big. Be an audacious dreamer. Own your dream with courage. Realise with bold and disciplined action. It is only this way you make the impossible the possible.”

“Amrit Kal is an auspicious time for any new beginning. India is aiming for economic growth and opportunities. A bright future beckons you. Step out at the opportunity that knocks at your door. You have to ensure India leads,” he added.

