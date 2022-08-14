India had expressed its concerns about the dual-use ship Yuan Wang 5, which has the ability to spy on the Indian military establishment in the area.

Chennai: After Sri Lanka allowed the Chinese ship Yuan 5 to dock at the Hambantota port despite Indian concerns of it having the ability to spy, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday said that India is well equipped to handle any kind of challenges that may arise from the ship's visit.

His statement comes a day after the island nation said that it has allowed a Chinese military ship to anchor at the Hambantota port from 16 to 12 August for "replenishment purposes," amidst India's concerns over the presence of the vessel in the neighbourhood.

"We are well equipped and well prepared to handle any kind of situation effectively under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. That is clear," Sonowal said.

The Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways was responding to a question from reporters here.

To another query regarding Indian cargo ships depending on Colombo port, which acts as a transhipment hub on the East Coast, he said, "The Ministry is very much committed to developing a transhipment hub on the Indian coasts. We have declared it earlier also."

Chennai Port Trust Chairman Sunil Paliwal intervened to say, India already responded strongly on the issue relating to the Chinese ship and cautioned that the "security situation of a country should not be discussed like this."

Earlier the ship was scheduled to dock at the Hambantota port on 11 August. But on 6 August Sri Lanka requested China to defer the ship's stay, following India's concerns.

According to Indian Media reports, the Yuan Wang 5 is a dual-use ship, which has the ability to spy on the Indian military establishment in the area.

Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson for the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, had last month said, “Let me just say that the government carefully monitors any development having a bearing on India’s security and economic interests and takes all necessary measures to safeguard them,” he had said. “I think that should be a clear message.”

On the development of infrastructure at Ports across the country, the Union Minister said, "We have already started to develop our infrastructure in Paradip, Vishakapatnam and also in Chennai Port. We are also planning to develop infrastructure in Tuticorin port..."

Sonowal said his Ministry has planned to set up a new fishing harbour in Paradip Port, Vishakapatnam and also Chennai Port 'within a short span of time.

"We have already sanctioned Rs 99 crore to Chennai (Port Trust) for the fishing harbour", he said.

With inputs from PTI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.