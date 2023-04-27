India, UK sign MoU to collaborate on science and innovation

India and UK signed an agreement to collaborate in the areas of climate change, clean energy and innovation.

The MoU was signed between Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh and UK Science Minister George Freeman in a meeting in London on Wednesday.

“Exchanged MoU with UK Science & Innovation Minister George Freeman for wider cooperation between two countries, particularly in quantum Technology, clean energy. India under PM Sh @NarendraModi fast moving to become an economic powerhouse, driven by technology & innovation,” Dr Jitendra Singh tweeted.

The memorandum of understanding signed between the two nations on research will enable quicker, deeper collaboration on science between the two science powerhouses that will drive economic growth, create skilled jobs and improve lives in two nations and worldwide, UK Department for Science, Innovation and Technology said in a press release.

The agreement will remove red tape standing in the way of major collaborations while unleashing a raft of new joint research schemes aiming to deliver progress on some of the biggest issues facing the world, including climate change and pandemic preparedness through, Artificial Intelligence and machine learning.

The UK Department for Science, Innovation and Technology in a press release said, “Programmes include the establishment of a new UK-India Net Zero Innovation Virtual Centre focusing on industrial decarbonisation and launching the first-ever UK-India scientific deep-sea voyage.

“George Freeman said that the agreement between India and UK is part of a program of deepening UK collaboration with other “global superpowers” on innovation and research to help tackle shared global challenges.

He noted that the partnership between India and UK will grow the sectors, companies and jobs of tomorrow for the benefit of both nations and the globe.

Freeman further said, “India is rapidly building on its phenomenal software and innovation sectors to become a global powerhouse in science and technology.”

“With our extensive trading and cultural links, shared democratic values and interest in urgent global issues from green technology and agri-tech to biosecurity and pandemic preparedness, we have very strong platforms for deepening research collaboration,” he added.

The renewed partnership will kick off with two new joint UK-India research programmes for research into Farmed Animal Diseases and Health and towards a technology and skills partnership programme that will enable UK and Indian researchers to develop skills, technologies and knowledge in areas such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and bio-imaging.

Sharing details regarding his meeting with George Freeman, Jitendra Singh tweeted, “It was a warm exchange of thoughts during a one-on-one meeting with my counterpart, British Minister for Science, Innovation &Technology, Mr George Freeman in the iconic British Parliament House #London, before the start of formal Indo-UK Science & Innovation Council Meeting.”

Several UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) and Indian Department for Science and Technology (DST) joint research calls, including programmes on sustainability and solid earth hazards, according to the official press release. An intention to launch a partnership for decarbonising India’s pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries.

A programme of UK-India university partnerships, including one between Aston University and CSIR Dehradun on sustainable biofuels.The Fourth annual meeting of the RS/INSA Yusuf Hamied programme, a scheme designed to promote relationships and knowledge exchanges between UK and Indian researchers.

With inputs from agencies.

