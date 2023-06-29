India to organise international conference on green hydrogen in July

The central government will be organising an “International Conference on Green Hydrogen” in Delhi from July 5-7.

The event aims at bringing together the global scientific and industrial community to discuss recent advances and emerging technologies in the entire green hydrogen value chain, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy said in a statement.

The event will be the first such conference of this scale on green hydrogen in the country, BS Bhalla, Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) said on June 28.

“The conference will enable the sector stakeholders to explore the evolving green hydrogen landscape and innovation-driven solutions in the sector,” the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy said.

The conference is being organized by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, in partnership with the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research and the office of principal scientific advisor to the government of India.

“The fundamental aim of the Conference is to explore how we can establish a green hydrogen ecosystem and foster a systemic approach for meeting the global goals for decarbonization through green hydrogen,” he said.

Bhalla further said that apart from domain-specific research interactions on hydrogen production, storage, distribution and downstream applications, the conference will also discuss green financing, human resource upskilling and startup initiatives in this area.

In line with the objectives embedded in India’s National Green Hydrogen Mission, a mission launched by the Government of India to help achieve India’s target of Net Zero by the year 2070, various plenary talks, expert panel discussions and technical deliberations will provide domestic and international participants from the industry and research communities an opportunity to dive deep into these national and global priorities.

“Electrolyzer production capacity in the world is very limited, this capacity has to come up in India. And for this, it is important that we learn and adopt the appropriate technology for electrolyzer manufacturing as well as for various individual components of the manufacturing process. Through this process, we are creating a platform where experts can talk about various steps of the value chain so that we can learn from others; this would comprise not only production but also marketing and collaborations,” he added.

Responding to a question, Bhalla said that about 48 projects on green hydrogen /green ammonia have been publicly announced in India. “A lot of them are talking about green ammonia, which totals to the production of around 3.5 million metric tonnes per annum of green hydrogen. There is a lot of traction from the industry, as far as green hydrogen opportunity is concerned,” he said.

Bhalla said that the government is working on a definition for green hydrogen and expressed the hope that the conference helps to also evolve some global standards for green hydrogen.

He added that there is no standard definition for green hydrogen, with different countries and private organizations coming up with multiple definitions.

“It is an evolving field, so every country is learning, so India is going to come up with a definition based on what we believe should be green hydrogen and eventually, we should be having a global standard on the definition of green hydrogen. This should have clear starting and ending points so that we can effectively evaluate our energy transition and adoption of green hydrogen,” he added.

National Green Hydrogen Mission

The National Green Hydrogen Mission was launched by the centre on 4th January 2023, as part of its decarbonization strategy.

The Mission places significant emphasis on R&D in green hydrogen and aims to make India a global hub of green hydrogen production, utilization, and export.

The Mission will kickstart major interventions in policies and technology to develop a robust Green Hydrogen ecosystem in the country. It seeks to do this by creating demand, strengthening the supply side, and focusing on policy and regulatory frameworks, innovation and affordability.

The Mission will encourage private investment in the sector and enable rapid scale-up, technology development, establish standards & regulatory framework and enable rapid cost reduction. R&D in green hydrogen not only fosters sustainable energy solutions but also opens opportunities for job creation and economic growth in India’s clean energy sector.

By prioritizing R&D, India is poised to become a global leader in green hydrogen technology, paving the way for a cleaner and greener future.

