India to hoist flag higher than Pakistan at Attari-Wagah border

India Pakistan Flag War: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is all set to set up the country’s tallest tricolor at the Attari border with Pakistan near Amritsar, Punjab. The height of this tricolor will be 418 feet.

Giving information in this regard, an NHAI official said that after getting approvals from the central and state governments, NHAI has entrusted the work to a contractor after following the tendering process for the project.

The present 360 feet high flag was installed in March 2017 at a cost of Rs 3.5 crore. In response, Pakistan hoisted a 400 feet flag in front of the Wagah check post in August the same year. But now the new tricolor will be 18 feet taller than the Pakistani flag.

“We have approved the contract and the flag installation work will probably start in 15-20 days. The location of the flag is yet to be decided, but as per the suggestion of the Border Security Force (BSF) officials, it is likely to be close to the visitors gallery of the Joint Check Post (JCP). Due to the height of the gallery building, the present Indian flag is not properly visible to the visitors to the Beating Retreat ceremony,” the NHAI official said.

“As of now they have no plans to change or remove the existing flag,” he added.

The decision regarding replacement or removal can be taken after the new flag is installed. The project work is likely to be completed in a month.

Yogesh Yadav, in-charge of the engineering wing of NHAI, said that the project work would be supervised by Project Director Sunil Yadav.

“Once installed, the new flag will be the tallest in India,” he said.

A BSF official, who did not wish to be named, said, “Many spectators were demanding to raise the height of our national flag, which looks smaller than the Pakistani flag. With the installation of the new flag, the spectators will not complain, rather it will bring them joy.”

Presently, Belagavi or Belgaum Fort in Kote Kere, Karnataka has the tallest tricolour, with a height of 361 feet. Thus this flag is just one foot taller than the flag at Attari border.

NHAI is also working on the beautification of the border, which is a hotspot for tourists from all over the world visiting Punjab.

Recently, two selfie points have also been installed for the audience. These points also allow viewers to watch daily military exercises along the border through a large screen. Also, the ground outside JCP has been covered with grass and colorful tiles.

