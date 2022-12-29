New Delhi: India has successfully isolated a sample of SARS-CoV-2 virus containing the BF.7, a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant, which is now being studied to test the efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines, according to a Times of India report.

“Scientists are studying whether the currently available vaccines are effective in preventing infections or serious illness caused by the new sub-variant,” the TOI report quoted a source as saying.

Since July, India has reported four cases of Covid-19 caused by the BF.7 variant.

While three cases have been reported from Gujarat, one case has been confirmed from Odisha.

The next 40 days are going to be crucial as India may see a surge in COVID-19 cases in January, official sources said on Wednesday citing the pattern of previous outbreaks.

“Previously, it has been noticed that a new wave of COVID-19 hits India around 30-35 days after it hits East Asia…. This has been a trend,” an official said.

The Health Ministry sources, however, said the severity of the infection is less. Even if there is a wave, deaths and hospitalisation will be very low, they said.

The sources said 39 international passengers were found positive for COVID-19 out of the 6,000 tested on arrival in the last two days.

The variant has been the main cause of concern in China, prompting the World Health Organisation to urge countries to speed up vaccination and precuationary doses. The strain has already been detected in several other countries, including the US, UK and European nations such as Belgium, Germany, France and Denmark.

With inputs from agencies

