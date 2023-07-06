India takes up Khalistani posters threatening its envoys with Canada, US, UK and Australia

India has strongly reacted to Khalistani elements putting up posters threatening Indian diplomats and missions, saying that such acts are “unacceptable”.

“Posters inciting violence against Indian diplomats and diplomatic premises abroad are unacceptable. We condemn them in the strongest term,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday.

Bagchi said the posters by Khalistani elements issuing threats to Indian diplomats has been taken up strongly with the government of four nations.

The Khalistani poster has sparked outrage calling India’s High Commissioner to Ottawa, Sanjay Kumar Verma, and Consul General in Toronto, Apoorva Srivastava, as “killers” of the Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Khalistanis in Canada continue to reach new low in abusing our Charter of Rights and Freedom by promoting violence and hate.

Similar posters carrying photographs of Indian diplomats in the US, UK and Australia and promoting Khalistan rallies on July 8 outside Indian missions have also appeared online.

"The matter has been taken strongly with the Canadian authorities both in New Delhi and in Ottawa. We have called on the government of Canada to take all steps to ensure safety of Indian diplomats and security of diplomatic missions in Canada," Bagchi said.

India responds to Trudeau

Bagchi responded to comments by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on "freedom of expression" and said, "It is the matter of concern that freedom of expression and speech is once again being misused by anti-India elements based in Canada and elsewhere."

Earlier on Thursday, Canadian PM said it is "wrong" to believe his government is reluctant to act against pro-Khalistan gathering and terrorists in the country, and said Canada "always takes serious action against terrorism and we always will".

Trudeau was asked about the parade float in Brampton in Canada's Greater Toronto Area in June that depicted former Indian prime minister Indira Gandhi being assassinated.

The PM's assertion came two days after India served Canada a demarche over proposed protests by pro-Khalistan terror outfits outside the Indian High Commission in Ottawa and consulates in Toronto and Vancouver.

"They are wrong. Canada has always taken extremely seriously violence and threats of violence. We have always taken serious action against terrorism and we always will. We have an extremely diverse country and freedom of expression is something we have… we always make sure we are pushing back against violence and extremism in all its forms," he said at a media interaction.

Bagchi, meanwhile, said "We (India) continue to press the Canadian side to ensure that our diplomats can carry out their normal functions without fear or intimidation."

'Will judge UK with what happens on ground'

On comments from UK foreign secretary James Cleverly Thursday that any direct attacks on the Indian High Commission in London are "completely unacceptable", Bagchi said: "We have had problem with our security of Indian mission in London. We have taken up the latest issue of threats against Indian diplomats with the UK authority."

"We have noted the comments by the UK foreign secretary but we will naturally judge them with what happens on the ground," the MEA spokesperson added.

In a tweet, Cleverly said: "We have made clear to @VDoraiswami and the Government of India that the safety of staff at the High Commission is paramount."

