WATCH: 'Killed' in road accident, Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun issues new threat video from UN HQ

Khalistani terrorist and chief of Sikh For Justice (SFJ) Gurpatwant Singh Pannun was rumoured to have been killed in a road accident. Purportedly he has released a new video, dated July 5, ostensibly refuting the news.

In the latest video, he has issued a fresh threat to Indian diplomats in the US and Canada over the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

In the video, Pannun is seen issuing the threat standing in front of United Nations (UN) Headquarters in New York.

Pannun has been blaming India for the Nijjar’s death on June 18, where he was killed in the parking lot of a gurudwara in Surrey, British Columbia.

“This is to reiterate, every Indian diplomat in US, Canada, UK, Germany and Europe are responsible for the assassination of Shaheed Nijjar and every diplomat must remember we are not going to stay back, we are going to hold you accountable,” Pannun said.

“On July 16, 2023, Toronto will vote and on September 10 voting in Vancouver will be dedicated to Shaheed Nijjar,” the Khalistani terrorist said.

Nijjar was alleged to be the head of the Khalistan Tiger Force by Indian law enforcement and faced several terror-related charges. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had announced an award of Rs 10 lakh for information leading to his capture.

Last night (5 July) social media was abuzz with the death of Pannun in a road accident in the US. Twitter users reported that Pannun was driving on Highway-101 in America when it met with an accident, leading to his demise.

However, his death news turned out to be fake. Sukhi Chahal – founder, CEO and editor-in-chief of The Khalsa Today – also confirmed his well-being and urged people to refrain from "spreading lies".

“Regarding news about the alleged car accident in my neighbourhood in California and the death of SFJ’s Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, I would like to emphasise that the information is fake and false. I kindly urge everyone to refrain from spreading his misinformation,” Chahal said.

After the fresh threats issues by Pannun, Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom James Cleverly said: "Any direct attacks on the Indian High Commission in London are completely unacceptable."

"We have made clear to Vikram Doraiswami (the High Commissioner of India to the United Kingdom) and the Government of India that the safety of staff at the High Commission is paramount," Cleverly added.

