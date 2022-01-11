India successfully test-fires naval variant of BrahMos cruise missile; Rajnath lauds navy's 'mission readiness'
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said the missile hit the designated target precisely
New Delhi: India on Tuesday successfully test-fired a naval variant of the advanced supersonic BrahMos cruise missile from a stealth guided-missile destroyer of the Indian Navy.
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said the missile hit the designated target "precisely".
"Advanced sea to sea variant of BrahMos Supersonic Cruise missile was tested from INS Visakhapatnam today. Missile hit the designated target ship precisely," the DRDO tweeted.
Defence minister Rajnath Singh said the successful launch of the missile reconfirmed the robustness of the Indian Navy's "mission readiness".
"The robustness of @indiannavy mission readiness is reconfirmed today after successful launch of the advanced version of BrahMos Missile from INS Vishakhapatnam today. I congratulate the wonderful team work of @indiannavy @DRDO_India & @BrahMosMissile," Singh tweeted.
BrahMos Aerospace, an India-Russian joint venture, produces the supersonic cruise missile that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or from land platforms.
BrahMos missile flies at a speed of 2.8 Mach or almost three times the speed of sound.
