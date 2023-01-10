India successfully carries out test launch of indigenously developed nuclear-capable Prithvi-II missile
The defence ministry said the missile struck its target with 'high accuracy.' Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation Prithvi-II missile has a range of around 350 km
New Delhi: India on Tuesday successfully carried out a test launch of the indigenously developed nuclear capable Prithvi-II surface-to-surface missile from a test range off the Odisha coast.
The defence ministry said the missile struck its target with “high accuracy”.
“A successful training launch of a short-range ballistic missile, Prithvi-II, was carried out on January 10 from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha,” it said.
“A well-established system, Prithvi-II missile has been an integral part of India’s nuclear deterrence. The missile struck its target with high accuracy,” the ministry said in a statement.
Also read: In major push for Make in India, Defence Ministry approves Rs 4,276 cr-worth purchase of anti-tank, air defence missiles
It said the “user training launch” successfully validated all operational and technical parameters of the missile.
Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation Prithvi-II missile has a range of around 350 km.
With inputs from agencies
