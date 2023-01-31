India strongly condemns terror attack at mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar

New Delhi: India condemned the suicide bomb attack at a mosque in Pakistan’s Peshwar in which at least 92 people have died. Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP claimed the responsibility for the attack which is one of the deadliest targeting security forces in the country in the recent years.

“India extends its deep condolences to the families of the victims of the terror attack in Peshawar yesterday (Monday, 30 January). We strongly condemn this attack, which has taken the lives of so many people,” spokesperson of the foreign ministry of India Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

Suicide bomb attack in Pakistan mosque

Peshawar deputy commissioner Shafiullah Khan on Tuesday confirmed that at least 92 people have died and said more than 80 victims were still being treated in hospital following the blast at the mosque in a police compound in the city.

The Peshawar mosque blast is the latest sign of the deteriorating security situation in Peshawar, capital of the restive Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province that borders Afghanistan and the site of frequent attacks by TTP.

The TTP is a US-designated foreign terrorist organisation operating in both Afghanistan and Pakistan.

On Monday, TTP officials Sarbakaf Mohmand and Omar Mukaram Khurasani claimed the blast was “revenge” for the death of TTP militant Khalid Khorasani last year.

More than 300 worshippers were praying in the mosque in when the bomber set off his explosives vest on Monday afternoon around 1:40. The blast ripped through the mosque and blowing off part of the roof.

It was not clear how the bomber was able to reach the mosque, which is in a walled compound, in a high security zone with other government buildings.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif visited a hospital in Peshawar after the blast and assured “stern action” against those behind the attack.

“The sheer scale of the human tragedy is unimaginable. This is no less than an attack on Pakistan,” Sharif tweeted.

