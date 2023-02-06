India stands in solidarity with the people of Turkey, ready to offer all possible assistance: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered condolences to bereaved families in Turkey.

PM Modi said, “Anguished by the loss of lives and damage of property due to the earthquake in Turkey. Condolences to bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. India stands in solidarity with the people of Turkey and is ready to offer all possible assistance to cope with this tragedy.”

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar has also offered condolences saying, "Deeply distressed by the loss of lives and damage in the earthquake in Turkey. Have conveyed to FM Mevlut Cavusoglu our condolences and support at this difficult time."

Several people have been killed across seven provinces in Turkey and many were reported dead in Syria in initial reports after a deadly earthquake struck 23 kilometers (14.2 miles) east of Nurdagi in Turkey's Gaziantep province on Monday, Anadolu Agency reported citing disaster management authorities.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter that "search and rescue teams were immediately dispatched" to the areas hit by the quake.

Multiple aftershocks followed the quake.

Social media videos showed multiple collapsed buildings and in Turkey and Syria with terrified locals huddling on the streets.

Southern and central Turkey have both experienced powerful aftershocks. According to CNN, the strongest aftershock, measuring 6.7 in magnitude, struck around 32 kilometres (20 miles) northwest of the original earthquake's epicentre about 11 minutes later.

Several provinces in Southern Turkey also reported loss of lives.

There were reports of destroyed buildings in Turkey and Syria, where tremors also were felt.

People took to social media to post footage of the destruction, including collapsed buildings and people trapped under the rubble.

The casualty count is further expected to rise.

