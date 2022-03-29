India, Sri Lanka must collectively combat terrorism, violent extremism, says S Jaishankar

Jaishankar stated that India and Sri Lanka must collectively combat terrorism, violent extremism, transnational crime, cyber-attacks and narco-trafficking

India emphasised its "commitment to intensify and expand areas of cooperation, especially connectivity, energy, and maritime cooperation" at the 18th BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting in Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar made a pitch for collective action to "combat terrorism, violent extremism, transnational crime, cyber-attacks and narco-trafficking."

Although Jaishankar's Colombo visit is primarily for the BIMSTEC engagements, officials said he would be taking part in all important bilateral talks with the Sri Lankan leaders. The summit comes at a time when Sri Lanka is facing its all-time worst foreign exchange crisis after the pandemic hit the island nation's earnings from tourism and remittances.

Participated at the 18th BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting in Colombo today. Thank FM Prof. G.L. Peiris for his hospitality. Emphasized our commitment to intensify and expand areas of cooperation, especially connectivity, energy and maritime cooperation. pic.twitter.com/wfOc5CTbIs — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 29, 2022

He also said that he encouraged active business collaboration & common projects to this end between the two countries. "Cooperation on port facilities, ferry services, coastal shipping, grid connectivity & motor vehicles movement is key," he said.

The EAM further added, "Must also collectively combat terrorism, violent extremism, transnational crime, cyber-attacks and narco-trafficking. Look forward to the adoption of our Charter and Master Plan at the Summit tomorrow."

He also thanked Foreign Minister Prof. G.L. Peiris for his hospitality. Jaishanker said that he was looking forward to the adoption of the Charter and Master Plan at the Summit on Wednesday.

Besides India and Sri Lanka, the BIMSTEC comprises Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan.

The summit is being hosted by Sri Lanka in its capacity as the chair of the grouping BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the virtual summit of the BIMSTEC grouping on March 30, which is expected to focus on expanding economic engagement among its member countries.

Jaishankar on 3-day Sri Lanka visit

Jaishankar on Monday had visited Sri Lanka IOC, the local subsidiary of India’s oil major, Indian Oil Corporation and took stock of the island nation’s fuel supply situation amid India’s support during its severe economic crisis. He is currently in Sri Lanka after concluding his visit to the Maldives. Jaishankar will be in Sri Lanka from 28 to 30 March.

He arrived in Colombo for a bilateral visit on Sunday. He met Sri Lankan Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa on Monday and held a discussion over the economic situation of Colombo as well as India’s supportive response.

Sri Lanka recent weeks has been mulling different options to facilitate measures to prevent fuel pumps from going dry, as the country was faced with a severe foreign exchange crisis to pay for its imports.

The country is grappling with a shortage of almost all essentials, due to the lack of dollars to pay for the imports.

India recently announced to extend a $1 billion line of credit to Sri Lanka as part of its financial assistance to the country to deal with the economic crisis.

New Delhi had extended a $500 million line of credit to Colombo in February to help it purchase petroleum products

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday recommended a number of measures for macroeconomic stability in Sri Lanka and also to mitigate adverse impacts on the vulnerable and the poor.

The IMF noted that the country faces mounting challenges, including public debt that has risen to unsustainable levels, low foreign currency reserves, and persistently large financing needs in the coming years.

Four Sri Lankan ministers received Indian External Affairs Minister at the airport on Sunday evening.

