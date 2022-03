India sends fourth consignment of 2,000 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, said, a total of 8,000 MTs of wheat has been sent to Afghanistan so far

New Delhi: The fourth consignment of 2,000 metric tonnes of wheat is being dispatched for Afghanistan via the Attari-Wagah border on Tuesday, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Taking to Twitter, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, said, a total of 8,000 MTs has been sent as on date to Afghanistan.

"Our partnership continues. Despatched fourth convoy of humanitarian assistance consisting of 2,000 MTs of wheat to Afghanistan today. Total of 8,000 MTs sent as on date. @WFP_Afghanistan is partnering with us for the internal distribution of wheat within Afghanistan," Bagchi tweeted.

The first consignment of humanitarian aid of 2,500 tonnes of wheat from India reached Afghanistan's Jalalabad through Pakistan on 26 February.

Meanwhile, the second convoy of India's humanitarian assistance carrying 2,000 MTs of wheat left Attari, Amritsar on 3 March for Jalalabad, Afghanistan, the MEA had said.

Moreover, India sent the third consignment of 2,000 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan in 40 trucks via the Attari-Wagah border on 8 March.

Earlier this month, India had announced that it will send 50,000 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat to Afghanistan overland through Pakistan.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had flagged off the first such consignment from Amritsar.

