There has been a decline of 2,395 cases in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country now has 94,047 active patients of coronavirus

New Delhi: India has reported 10,725 new cases of COVID-19 and 36 deaths in the last last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Thursday morning.

The total tally of coronavirus cases in the country has now increased to 4,43,78,920 (4 crore 43 lakh 78 thousand 9 hundred and 20).

The new cases logged are marginally higher 10,649 cases reported on Wednesday.

COVID-19 positivity rate

India’s COVID-19 daily positivity rate was 2.73 per cent today, slightly higher than 2.62 per cent yesterday. The weekly positivity rate stood at 3.20 per cent.

Active COVID-19 cases in India

The country now has 94,047 active cases of COVID-19. There has been a decline of 2,395 cases in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The active cases comprise 0.21 per cent of the total infections.

COVID-19 recoveries

According to the health ministry, 13,084 patient recuperated in the last 24 hours, increases total coronavirus recoveries in the country to 4,37,57,385 (4 crore 37 lakh 57 thousand 3 hundred and 85).

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.60 per cent.

COVID-19 deaths in India

Death toll dur to COVID-19 in the country has climbed to 5,27,488 (5 lakh 27 thousand 4 hundred and 88) with 36 fatalities, including five deaths reconciled by Kerala, reported in the last 24 hours.

Of the 31 new coronavirus fatalities, six were from Delhi, five from Maharashtra, three each from Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, two each from Haryana, Odisha and Punjab and one each from Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur and Uttarakhand.

States reporting most number of COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra reported 1,913 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. With 1,320 cases, Mumbai administrative circle logged the highest number of total new cases in the state. Pune registered 309, Nagpur 88, Nashik 65, Kolhapur 47, Akola 26, Latur 44 and Aurangabad 14 circles.

Delhi recorded 945 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 5.55 per cent.

COVID-19 tests

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 3,92,837 (3 lakh 92 thousand 8 hundred and 37) COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country in the last 24 hours.

As per the Council, since the start of the pandemic, 88,39,16,723 (88 crore 39 lakh 16 thousand 7 hundred and 23) samples have been tested for COVID-19 in India.

COVID-19 vaccination in India

According the ministry of health, 23,50,665 (23 lakh 50 thousand 6 hundred and 65) doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the country in the last 24 hours.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive was started in the country on 16 January, 2021. So far, more than 210.82 crore total vaccine doses have been administered to the country.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.