India sees decline in daily COVID-19 cases; 9,531 test positive, 26 die in last 24 hours

Though there has been a drop in COVID-19 cases, the daily positivity rate at 4.15 per cent saw a slight increase in the last 24 hours from 3.75 per cent yesterday

New Delhi: India has reported 9,531 new cases of COVID-19 and 26 deaths in the last 24 hours. The fresh infections registered today are 17.40 per cent lower than yesterday.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday said that the country reported 11,539 new cases in a single day.

However, the daily positivity rate stood at 4.15 per cent, higher than 3.75 per cent from yesterday. The weekly positivity rate stood at 3.59 per cent.

Total tally of COVID-19 infections in the country has now risen to 4,43,48,960 (4 crore 43 lakh 48 thousand 9 hundred and 60).

Active COVID-19 cases in India

India now has 97,648 active cases of COVID-19. There has been decline of 2,231 cases in the active caseload in span of 24 hours.

The active cases comprise 0.22 per cent of total infections.

Maharashtra, Delhi see rise in COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra logged 1,832 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Mumbai Circle led with 1,259 fresh infections, followed by Pune Circle (295), Nashik Circle (78), Nagpur Circle (100), Kolhapur Circle (39), Latur Circle (32), Aurangabad Circle (16) and Akola Circle (13).

Delhi reported 942 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 7.25 per cent.

COVID-19 recoveries in India

According to the health ministry, 11,726 patients recuperated from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, increasing total recoveries to 4,37,23,944 (4 crore 37 lakh 23 thousand 9 hundred and 44).

The national recovery rate now stands at 98.59 per cent.

COVID-19 deaths in India

Total COVID-19 deaths in the country has increased to 5,27,368 (5 lakh 27 thousand 3 hundred and 68). Of the 26 deaths reported in last 24 hours, 10 fatalities were reconciled by Kerala.

The fresh deaths include four each from Rajasthan and West Bengal, two each from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Maharashtra, Manipur, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana.

COVID-19 tests

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that 2,29,546 (2 lakh 29 thousand 5 hundred and 46) COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country in the last 24 hours.

Since the start of the pandemic, 88,27,25,509 (88 crore 27 lakh 25 thousand 5 hundred and 9) samples have been tested for COVID-19 across the country.

COVID-19 vaccination in India

In the last 24 hours, 35,33,466 (35 lakh 33 thousand 4 hundred and 66) doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the country, the health ministry said.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive was started in India on 16 January, 2021 and since then 210.02 crore doses have been given out to eligible beneficiaries.

With inputs from agencies

