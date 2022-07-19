India sees a drop in new COVID-19 cases, 15,528 test positive in last 24 hours

There has been decline of 610 cases in the active coronavirus caseload. India currently has 1,43,654 patients undergoing treatment

New Delhi: India has report a slight decline in the daily coronavirus cases. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday morning informed that the country logged 15,528 fresh infections of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

The cases reported today are 9 per cent lower than 16,935 daily infections registered on Monday. Total tally of COVID-19 cases in the country has now increased to 4,37,83,062 (4 crore 37 lakh 83 thousand and 62).

The daily positivity rate has also come down to 3.32 per cent from 6.48 per cent on Monday. The weekly positivity rate was reported at 4.57 per cent.

States reporting highest number of new COVID-19 cases

Tamil Nadu continues to witness rise in new COVID-19 cases. The stated logged 2,223 fresh coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours.

West Bengal reported 1,449 fresh COVID-19 cases and six deaths, while Maharashtra added 1,111 new infections.

Karnataka clocked 1,108 fresh COVID-19 cases with Bengaluru Urban accounted for the maximum number of 993 cases. There were 11 cases in Ballari, 15 in Dakshina Kannada, 25 in Mysuru and 12 in Kolar.

Active COVID cases in India

There has been decline in active COVID-19 cases in the country. India now has 1,43,654 (1 lakh 43 thousand 6 hundred and 54) patients infected with COVID-19 and are in isolation or undergoing treatment.

A decline of 610 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.33 per cent of the total infections

Notably, the active cases were showing an upward trend since 23 May.

COVID-19 deaths

The country reported 25 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Of these, West Bengal registered six fatalities, Kerala reported five, three were from Assam, two each from Bihar, Delhi and Punjab. One COVID-19 death was reported each from Chhattisgarh, Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha and Rajasthan.

The country's death toll due to COVID-19 has now risen to 5,25,785 (5 lakh 25 thousand 7 hundred and 85).

COVID-19 recoveries in India

According to the MoHFW, 16,113 patients recuperated from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, increasing the country's total recoveries to 4,31,13,623 (4 crore 31 lakh 13 thousand 6 hundred and 23).

The country's recovery rate currently stands at 98.47 per cent.

COVID-19 tests in India

As many as 4,68,350 (4 lakh 68 thousand 3 hundred and 50) COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country in the last 24 hours, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Tuesday.

Since the start of the pandemic, 87,01,55,452 (87 crore 1 lakh 55 thousand 4 hundred and 52) samples have been tested for COVID-19 across India.

COVID-19 vaccination

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive was started in India on 16 January, 2021 and since then, over 200.33 crore vaccine doses have been administered to people.

As per the latest bulletin by the Health Ministry, 27,78,013 (27 lakh 78 thousand and 13) doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered to the eligible beneficiaries.

With inputs from agencies

