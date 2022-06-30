India sees 29% rise in new COVID-19 cases; 18,819 test positive, 39 dead in last 24 hours

The number of COVID-19 active cases has surpassed the one lakh mark again after 122 days. The country now has 1,04,555 active cases of coronavirus

India logged 18,819 new COVID-19 cases and 39 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Thursday morning.

The new cases reported today are 29.73 per cent higher than 14,506 fresh infections registered on Wednesday.

The number of COVID-19 active cases has surpassed the one lakh-mark again after 122 days. The country now has 1,04,555 (1 lakh 4 thousand 5 hundred and 55) active cases of coronavirus. Active cases stand at 0.24 per cent of the total cases.

There was an increase of 4,953 cases in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate has now increased to 4.16 per cent from 3.35 per cent yesterday. The weekly positivity rate is at 3.72 per cent.

The 39 new fatalities include 17 from Kerala, seven from Maharashtra, four from Uttar Pradesh, three from Punjab, two each from Haryana, Karnataka and West Bengal and one each from Delhi and Sikkim.

The total deaths due to COVID-19 in the country has now increased to 5,25,116 (5 lakh 25 thousand one hundred and 16).

Most of the COVID-19 cases were reported from Maharashtra, West Bengal and Delhi. Maharashtra logged 3,957 fresh coronavirus cases, including 1,504 in Mumbai.

Delhi reported 1,109 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 5.87 per cent. West Bengal reported over a thousand new COVID-19 cases for the first time in more than four months. In the last 24 hours, 1,424 people tested positive in the state.

Telangana recorded 485 new COVID-19 cases with Hyderabad district registering the highest number of cases with 257, followed by Sangareddy (73) and Ranga Reddy districts (58).

The country's COVID-19 tally has now risen to 4,34,52,164 (4 crore 34 lakh 52 thousand 1 hundred and 64).

The health ministry said that 13,827 patients recuperated from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours increasing total recoveries to 4,28,22,493 (4 crore 28 lakh 22 thousand 4 hundred and 93). The national recovery rate now stands at 98.55 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 4,52,430 (4 lakh 52 thousand 4 hundred and 30) COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

There have been 86,23,75,489 (86 crore 23 lakh 75 thousand 4 hundred and 89) samples have been tested so far for COVID-19 in the country since the start of the pandemic.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive was started in the country on 16 January, 2021. Since then, more than 197.61 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the eligible beneficiaries.

In the last 24 hours, 14,17,217 (14 lakh 17 thousand 2 hundred and 17) beneficiaries received their COVID-19 vaccine shot.

