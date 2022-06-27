India sees 17,073 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths in last 24 hours, positivity rate jumps to 5.62%

The fresh COVID-19 infections reported today are 45.43 per cent higher than the daily cases on Sunday. Maharashtra alone logged 6,493 new cases of COVID-19 and five deaths in the last 24 hours

India recorded 17,073 new COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) reported on Monday morning.

The fresh infections reported today are 45.43 per cent higher 11,739 daily cases logged on Sunday.

The daily positivity rate has jumped to 5.62 per cent today, up from 2.59 per cent on Sunday. The weekly positivity rate is now at 3.25 per cent.

Maharashtra alone logged 6,493 new cases of COVID-19 and five deaths in the last 24 hours. All the casualties in the state were reported from Mumbai.

The daily coronavirus cases rose sharply in Tamil Nadu with 1,472 infections reported in a single day, while Telangana recorded 434 new COVID-19 cases.

West Bengal reported fresh 493 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The country's COVID-19 tally has now risen to 4,34,07,046 (4 crore 34 lakh 7 thousand and 46). The death toll has climbed to 5,25,020 (5 lakh 25 thousand and 20).

There are now 94,420 active cases of COVID-19 in the country. An increase of 1,844 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 case count in a span of 24 hours. Active cases stand at 0.22 per cent of the total cases.

According to the health ministry, 15,208 patients recuperated from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, increasing the total recoveries to 4,27,87,606 (4 crore 27 lakh 87 thousand 6 hundred and 6). The national recovery rate now stands at 98.57 per cent.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 3,03,604 (3 lakh 3 thousand 6 hundred and 4) COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country in the last 24 hours.

Since the start of the pandemic, 86,10,15,683 (86 crore 10 lakh 15 thousand 6 hundred and 83) samples have been tested for coronavirus across the country.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive started in the country on 16 January, 2021 and since then over 197.11 crore vaccine doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries.

The health ministry informed that 2,49,646 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were given out to beneficiaries in the last 24 hours in the country.

